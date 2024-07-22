Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOnline streaming servicesFreeview app on Chromecast with Google TV
mailmarshall

344 posts

Ultimate Geek


#315508 22-Jul-2024 10:56
Send private message

Hi has anyone successfully managed to get the Freeview App working on the CCWGT?

Does it run ok?

I have a spare CCWGT and would like to install but realise it might not be as good as the Dish TV dongle.

Thanks

Create new topic
robjg63
4075 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3262687 22-Jul-2024 11:19
Send private message

Have a look here.

 

I run this on my Amazon Fire TV stick without issues and I have run it in the past on a CCWGT.

 

You wont get Play Store auto updates for it - but its easy enough to check that site link above once in a while.

 

The only thing I find is that the 7 day program menu goes blank after a few days. It doesnt seem to auto reload unless you go and force stop the app.

 

Not sure if you have 'sideloaded' apps before, if not you will need to do a couple of things:

 

  • By default, the CCWGTV wont let you install non play store app files, so you need to enable that feature:

Allow apks from unknown sources

 

  • You then need to locate, then download the third party apk. Easiest thing to do is install this neat browser tool that lets you browse to any site your apk file may be on and install it.

Look for Downloader by AFTVnews in the play store (Its a legit app) and install it.

 

Once that is installed, and you have enabled the 'unknown apps' on the CCWGTV, you just open the downloader app, navigate to the site I mentioned in the first link, click on the Freeview apk and follow the couple of prompts to download and install it.

 

Easiest thing to do is bookmark that apk site in the AFTVNews downloader so you can easily go back and download it again if you need to update the Freeview app at some point.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
mailmarshall

344 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3262694 22-Jul-2024 11:43
Send private message

Oh wow. Thank you so much for putting that reply together!

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright