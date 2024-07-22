mailmarshall

Have a look here.

I run this on my Amazon Fire TV stick without issues and I have run it in the past on a CCWGT.

You wont get Play Store auto updates for it - but its easy enough to check that site link above once in a while.

The only thing I find is that the 7 day program menu goes blank after a few days. It doesnt seem to auto reload unless you go and force stop the app.

Not sure if you have 'sideloaded' apps before, if not you will need to do a couple of things:

By default, the CCWGTV wont let you install non play store app files, so you need to enable that feature:

Allow apks from unknown sources

You then need to locate, then download the third party apk. Easiest thing to do is install this neat browser tool that lets you browse to any site your apk file may be on and install it.

Look for Downloader by AFTVnews in the play store (Its a legit app) and install it.

Once that is installed, and you have enabled the 'unknown apps' on the CCWGTV, you just open the downloader app, navigate to the site I mentioned in the first link, click on the Freeview apk and follow the couple of prompts to download and install it.

Easiest thing to do is bookmark that apk site in the AFTVNews downloader so you can easily go back and download it again if you need to update the Freeview app at some point.