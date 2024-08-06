StoneChain:

Hi there,

I'm considering subscribing to BeIN Sports NZ to watch some EFL Championship games, but I'm not interested in watching them live. So, I'm wondering:

Are all games available to watch later as full-length replays? For how long are the replays made available?

I understand I will need to use the App and then cast/mirror to my TV, which is fine. I'm also not worried if it takes a few hours for the matches to be made available to stream on-demand. I just don't want to pay for a service and then find I don't have access to the matches I'd like to watch!

Grateful to anyone who can help. Apologies if I'm duplicating a previously asked question - I searched but could only find posts from 2019 on a similar topic and can only assume things may have changed in the meantime.

Cheers!