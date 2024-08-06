Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
How long are full length match replays available on BeIN Sports NZ?
StoneChain

26 posts

Geek


#315681 6-Aug-2024 11:50
Send private message

Hi there,

 

I'm considering subscribing to BeIN Sports NZ to watch some EFL Championship games, but I'm not interested in watching them live. So, I'm wondering:

 

     

  1. Are all games available to watch later as full-length replays?
  2. For how long are the replays made available?

 

I understand I will need to use the App and then cast/mirror to my TV, which is fine. I'm also not worried if it takes a few hours for the matches to be made available to stream on-demand. I just don't want to pay for a service and then find I don't have access to the matches I'd like to watch!

 

Grateful to anyone who can help. Apologies if I'm duplicating a previously asked question - I searched but could only find posts from 2019 on a similar topic and can only assume things may have changed in the meantime.

 

Cheers!

Handsomedan
7326 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3268630 6-Aug-2024 14:23
Send private message

Last season was really frustrating. Thankfully my team was promoted, so we will have full coverage of every game this season. 

 

BeIN showed only 5 games from across all of the EFL games per week. The replays were available for the entire season, but they didn't have the rights to every game. 

 

I think in the end I saw 6-8 games on BeIN last season for my team. I often ended up watching the extended highlights on the EFL YT channel. 

 

They're advertising that they have more games than ever this year, so maybe they've picked up some additional games, but I don't know if that is all of the games that are played in each division, or if it's just a handful from each division each week. 

 

EDIT: Looks like they're playing around 5 Championship games and one each from L1 and L2 in the first round. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...



StoneChain

26 posts

Geek


  #3269216 7-Aug-2024 17:29
Send private message

Thanks Handsomedan!

 

You've probably saved me a few bucks there: I was worried it wasn't going to be every match. I guess I'll stick with highlights on YT like you say... and maybe hope for promotion, too!

Handsomedan
7326 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3269393 8-Aug-2024 08:58
Send private message

StoneChain:

 

Thanks Handsomedan!

 

You've probably saved me a few bucks there: I was worried it wasn't going to be every match. I guess I'll stick with highlights on YT like you say... and maybe hope for promotion, too!

 

 

Yeah, while it's great if you want to also watch all the Bundesliga and a few European tournaments, it's less than ideal for EFL, as the rights are not full and unlimited for BeIN. A weekly selection just isn't good enoughg for the average fan. 

 

THe EFL have a great YT channel and their extended highlights packages are as good as anyone's. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

