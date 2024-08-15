Today I am unable to load Netflix on my relatively new Panasonic Smart TV or Sky Pod, with it giving the error code: tvq-rnd-100 (see photo). At a quick google it sounds like a network issue which makes sense if it's happening on both devices. But it works fine on my phone connected to the same network. It will not chromecast from my phone to TV but all other apps will, and all other streaming apps seem to be working on the TV and Sky Pod. So just Netflix having the issue. I've tried all the usual restart devices, restart router, signed out of devices via the browser on my phone. When going to more details there's an option to check connection and it comes up fine. Anyone had this issue and have any other ideas? Any reason why only one app would suddenly stop working on my connection?