ForumsOnline streaming servicesNetflix error - help
invisibleman18

Uber Geek


#315781 15-Aug-2024 14:21
Today I am unable to load Netflix on my relatively new Panasonic Smart TV or Sky Pod, with it giving the error code: tvq-rnd-100 (see photo). At a quick google it sounds like a network issue which makes sense if it's happening on both devices. But it works fine on my phone connected to the same network. It will not chromecast from my phone to TV but all other apps will, and all other streaming apps seem to be working on the TV and Sky Pod. So just Netflix having the issue. I've tried all the usual restart devices, restart router, signed out of devices via the browser on my phone. When going to more details there's an option to check connection and it comes up fine. Anyone had this issue and have any other ideas? Any reason why only one app would suddenly stop working on my connection?

 

 

 

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
  #3272082 15-Aug-2024 14:36
Firmware/app updates ?

 

 




Batman
Mad Scientist
  #3272083 15-Aug-2024 14:41
Vpn & dns

invisibleman18

Uber Geek


  #3272085 15-Aug-2024 14:52
Doesn't seem to be any app updates available and the devices are fully up to date. Unless an update has caused some sort of conflict?

 

Not using any VPN and haven't changed the DNS settings. All other apps are working as normal.



invisibleman18

Uber Geek


  #3272314 16-Aug-2024 08:03
I used my phone to sign out of all devices just in case that refreshed it. Didn't make a difference last night but this morning it loaded on both devices and let me sign in and is now working. Weird.

