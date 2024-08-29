joshhill96

Discussion for TVNZ’s coverage across TVNZ+
enjoying the coverage so far, quality is great and ad-free on Paris 2-6.
‘hopefully a sign of what multi sports can look like on FTA.
Yeah great to see 1080p 50fps from TVNZ with no playback issues (playing through Kodi on NVIDIA Shield).
If only TVNZ would upgrade their linear channel streams to match the same
