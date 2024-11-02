Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOnline streaming servicesAmazon / Prime Video login issue
KayJayNZ

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#317646 2-Nov-2024 14:10
Send private message

I haven't had issues with logging into Prime Video before, but now when I visit www.primevideo.com I get taken to this address:

 

https://www.primevideo.com/offers/nonprimehomepage/ref=dv_web_force_root

 

I get redirected to a sign in page (Amazon Japan for some reason), then get prompts for my email address and Amazon password and I receive an email with the message below (I have obscured a couple of details):

 

When I try to login to Amazon UK directly, which is where I have shopped before, I get the same process along with a request for my 3 digit security code for the card associated with my payments. I have not provided thos. Same process using Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. I don't use a VPN.

 

Any help would be very appreciated.

 

Thanks, KJ

 

 

 

Someone is attempting to remove the mobile number (***-***-****) from your account

 

When: Nov 02, 2024 01:30 PM New Zealand Daylight Time Device: Google Chrome Windows (Desktop) Near: ********, New Zealand

 

If this was you, your verification code is:

 

******

 

 

Create new topic
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78962 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3304379 2-Nov-2024 16:51
Send private message

Interesting. I just tried login to Prime Video. I did get the Amazon Japan (that happened before) but after login I was presented with the correct Prime Video website. Nothing about security.

 

I'd say your account needs some additional verification. Have you enter the credit card digits as asked?




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty ApeSamsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
KayJayNZ

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3304382 2-Nov-2024 17:13
Send private message

No I haven't - concerned that this is some kind of scam.

 

 

 

It's weird, I get asked for that CVV number when attempting to login to Prime on my home laptop. When I tried on my work computer it didn't and I was able to login successfully.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78962 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3304399 2-Nov-2024 17:24
Send private message

If it's the Amazon domain, after you login, I wouldn't think it is a scam.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty ApeSamsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure



KayJayNZ

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3304404 2-Nov-2024 17:42
Send private message

Isn't it a red flag that I get an email message after my attempted login that someone is trying to remove my mobile phone number from my account?

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78962 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3304596 2-Nov-2024 22:20
Send private message

You are using the Amazon website. I don't think they have been compromised. 

 

It's like my Cloudflare account. Last week, I cancelled a service, and they emailed me about something else.

 

Things like this happen.

 

If you were using a different website and were asked to enter your Amazon login, then I'd be suspicious.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty ApeSamsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Review
Posted 2-May-2025 10:12

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright