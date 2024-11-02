I haven't had issues with logging into Prime Video before, but now when I visit www.primevideo.com I get taken to this address:

https://www.primevideo.com/offers/nonprimehomepage/ref=dv_web_force_root

I get redirected to a sign in page (Amazon Japan for some reason), then get prompts for my email address and Amazon password and I receive an email with the message below (I have obscured a couple of details):

When I try to login to Amazon UK directly, which is where I have shopped before, I get the same process along with a request for my 3 digit security code for the card associated with my payments. I have not provided thos. Same process using Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. I don't use a VPN.

Any help would be very appreciated.

Thanks, KJ

Someone is attempting to remove the mobile number (***-***-****) from your account

When: Nov 02, 2024 01:30 PM New Zealand Daylight Time Device: Google Chrome Windows (Desktop) Near: ********, New Zealand

If this was you, your verification code is:

******