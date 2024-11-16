Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOnline streaming servicesAmazon Music Unlimited - How to track down Subs and cancel
Gordy7

1917 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#317799 16-Nov-2024 10:27
Send private message

It appears that I may have inadvertently subscribed to Amazon Music Unlimited because my CC has been charged NZD9.03.

 

How do I track down any subs to cancel?

 

I have tried looking for any subs on amazon.com and amazon.com.au without success.

 

My wife has dementia so I thought I would help her out with some online music.

 

She now has Music for Dementia Radio to listen to: https://m4dradio.com/ 

 

I have tried looking through emails for any Amazon signup confirmation - nothing.

 

Possible devices that I may have used:

 

2 Android mobile phones

 

Windows desktop computer

 

An Amazon Echo device - have not found anything yet.

 

TIA.




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Create new topic
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79417 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3309597 16-Nov-2024 11:01
Send private message

Have you tried https://www.amazon.com/music/settings (or https://music.amazon.com/settings)yet?




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 



Gordy7

1917 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3309602 16-Nov-2024 11:22
Send private message

My Amazon Echo device is the likely culprit.

 

After a visit to amazon.com.au and Amazon Music Unlimited:

 

Membership & Subscriptions - None

 

My account - no orders.

 

Your Payments - $0

 

Credit Card - Expired.

 

Looks like there has been dodgy charge to my CC - Time to talk to my bank - I don't want to get repeat charges to my CC.




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Gordy7

1917 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3309607 16-Nov-2024 11:35
Send private message

freitasm:

 

Have you tried https://www.amazon.com/music/settings (or https://music.amazon.com/settings)yet?

 

 

Thanks Mauricio. Tried those links as well and the redirections shown. No new info found. My CC shown on Amazon expired in 2020.




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.



Gordy7

1917 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3309855 17-Nov-2024 14:52
Send private message

Just checked this morning with amazon.com and amazon.com.au and my account access is now blocked.

 

My bank has offered to put a block on my CC and will re-issue. Then my bank will raise a dispute with Amazon over the charge to my CC.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Gordy7

1917 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3321113 16-Dec-2024 09:44
Send private message

This morning I discovered yet another charge by Amazon Music Unlimited to my CC account. This time to my new issued CC.

 

I have finally been able to log in to AMU and found and cancelled the unwanted/unkown subscription.

 

AMU shows my old CC and yet I have been billed to my new CC. I have asked BNZ to explain how this can be done.

 

It appears that while using an Amazon Echo device and sampling music that I may have been sucked into a subscription.

 

Hopefully the charge to my CC account by AMU will now end 😀




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79417 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3321127 16-Dec-2024 10:25
Send private message

Gordy7:

 

AMU shows my old CC and yet I have been billed to my new CC. I have asked BNZ to explain how this can be done.

 

 

If the company received a subscription token they can continue charging a card, even after renewal, if it's the same number with a new expiry. This guarantees uninterrupted service.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

Gordy7

1917 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3321141 16-Dec-2024 11:10
Send private message

freitasm:

 

Gordy7:

 

AMU shows my old CC and yet I have been billed to my new CC. I have asked BNZ to explain how this can be done.

 

 

If the company received a subscription token they can continue charging a card, even after renewal, if it's the same number with a new expiry. This guarantees uninterrupted service.

 

 

My new new CC has a different number to my old CC. The 3 digit CVC has changed. The expiration date of the two cards is unchanged.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79417 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3321142 16-Dec-2024 11:11
Send private message

Well, then... That's not I understand it should work.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

Gordy7

1917 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3321146 16-Dec-2024 11:25
Send private message

freitasm:

 

Well, then... That's not I understand it should work.

 

 

Yep. Interesting. BNZ have just come back to me and say: Sounds like your card has been updated through a Digital wallet on your device.

 

That does not explain why AMU is still showing my old CC number, and is still charging my CC account that now requires the new CC number.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Gordy7

1917 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3321280 16-Dec-2024 15:12
Send private message

freitasm:

 

Gordy7:

 

AMU shows my old CC and yet I have been billed to my new CC. I have asked BNZ to explain how this can be done.

 

 

If the company received a subscription token they can continue charging a card, even after renewal, if it's the same number with a new expiry. This guarantees uninterrupted service.

 

 

The BNZ says that my CC account was charged because of a tokenised subscription.

 

So, I am pleased that I was able to log in to AMU and cancel my subscription.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 