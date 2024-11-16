It appears that I may have inadvertently subscribed to Amazon Music Unlimited because my CC has been charged NZD9.03.
How do I track down any subs to cancel?
I have tried looking for any subs on amazon.com and amazon.com.au without success.
My wife has dementia so I thought I would help her out with some online music.
She now has Music for Dementia Radio to listen to: https://m4dradio.com/
I have tried looking through emails for any Amazon signup confirmation - nothing.
Possible devices that I may have used:
2 Android mobile phones
Windows desktop computer
An Amazon Echo device - have not found anything yet.
TIA.