It appears that I may have inadvertently subscribed to Amazon Music Unlimited because my CC has been charged NZD9.03.

How do I track down any subs to cancel?

I have tried looking for any subs on amazon.com and amazon.com.au without success.

My wife has dementia so I thought I would help her out with some online music.

She now has Music for Dementia Radio to listen to: https://m4dradio.com/

I have tried looking through emails for any Amazon signup confirmation - nothing.

Possible devices that I may have used:

2 Android mobile phones

Windows desktop computer

An Amazon Echo device - have not found anything yet.

TIA.