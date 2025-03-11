Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Old google chrome casts and chrome audio not working
Stu1

1724 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#318983 11-Mar-2025 11:07
Hi Team,

 

Has anyone come up with a solution for old chrome casts and audio not working ? I read on reddit, there was an upgrade and old chromecasts are no longer working.

 

 

 1 | 2
jim69
41 posts

Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3352524 11-Mar-2025 11:24
There was no upgrade. Official google chromecast clients (eg Chrome browser, android google Home app) negotiate a secure connection between the client and the chromecast device. This means they need an SSL certificate to do so - and they have eligibility dates. For some reason the SSL cert in 2nd gen chromecasts only had a 10 year eligibility duration and that expired on 10th March. Other generation chromecasts were assigned 20 year eligibility periods and thus they continue to work with those official clients.

 

Unofficial clients, like VLC, do not bother negotiating a secure connection (what for?) and so they have not been affected by the expiry of the SSL cert.

 

It is expected that google will update their clients to work around the SSL cert installed in the old chromecasts, but this will require waiting for updates to those clients eg waiting for the next update to the Chrome browser.

 

Meantime other generation chromecasts continue to function.

 
 
 
 

jonathan18
7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3352533 11-Mar-2025 12:00
Yeah, I only found this out after I’d wasted too long trying to get one of our CC Audios to work, including resetting it; should have googled the problem before I went too far down that route! Given CC Audios are how we listen to music in most rooms of the house it’s a real frustration; but this morning it was even worse as I couldn’t even cast from phone to a Nest Hub Max, though I’m not insinuating this had the same cause. 

 

Seriously thinking about whether it’s time to start what will be a costly and time-consuming move from Google smart devices. And when I say ‘smart’, there’s no doubt they’ve actually got dumber over the past couple of years.

Stu1

1724 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3352535 11-Mar-2025 12:13
I love my chromecast audio , it’s perfect for what I need . I have started looking at WIIMs but prefer to stay with google if possible 



Journeyman
1184 posts

Uber Geek


  #3352537 11-Mar-2025 12:18
From this article:

 

1. Don't factory reset your device.

 

2. "His workaround involves setting your phone's date to before March 9, 2025, and then attempting to reauthorize the Chromecast. However, this method doesn't work for everyone and may require multiple attempts. Additionally, streaming services such as Spotify might still face issues after applying this fix."

 

I haven't tried this yet myself and I don't know if Chromecast bricks itself again once you set your phone back to the current date. But worth a try anyway.

Stu1

1724 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3352540 11-Mar-2025 12:28
Journeyman:

 

From this article:

 

1. Don't factory reset your device.

 

2. "His workaround involves setting your phone's date to before March 9, 2025, and then attempting to reauthorize the Chromecast. However, this method doesn't work for everyone and may require multiple attempts. Additionally, streaming services such as Spotify might still face issues after applying this fix."

 

I haven't tried this yet myself and I don't know if Chromecast bricks itself again once you set your phone back to the current date. But worth a try anyway.

 

 

Will leave for the next few days hopefully there is a fix soon , just a pita 

Oblivian
7284 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3352854 11-Mar-2025 21:37
Stupidly didn't realise there was an issue and followed the standard troubleshooting.. reboot. No. Reset no. Google.. ahh crud!

 

Setting date back on your phone will re register it.  But soon as it hits the internet and gets ntp time update after resetting. Death.

 

Not even turning on the wifi that was again set during setup. Keys to the door no worky.

Moahunter
157 posts

Master Geek


  #3353101 12-Mar-2025 12:57
"We're aware of an emerging issue impacting Chromecast 2nd gen and Chromecast Audio devices, and we are working on a fix.

 

Do not factory reset your device - we will keep you all updated when the fix rolls out. If you have already factory reset your device, we will provide instructions to set your device back up as soon as possible.

 

Thank you for your patience."

 

   

 

My CCAudio isn't working but luckily I had read the posts about the problem. So I haven't done anything yet. But i'm puzzled about how Google is going to remedy the problem. My Home app tells me that my CCAudio is offline. How will Google's remedy reach my device? 



Oblivian
7284 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3353163 12-Mar-2025 13:47
It's the CA cert thats expired. 

 

Not sure it's actually held on the device or just verifies as it phones home. In which case they'll make some form of bypass server side.

mentalinc
3190 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3353220 12-Mar-2025 14:14
Feels like setup NTP server and firewall redirect it to the 'wrong time NTP server'?  




ToPGuNZ
387 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3353900 14-Mar-2025 11:05
I received an email today from Google saying fix has started to be rolled out. Device must be connected to receive update. Working on further resolution for those that did a factory reset.

 

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13718 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3353909 14-Mar-2025 11:31
Mine hasn't been plugged in for a couple of months, plugged it in and its not giving any errors but not letting me to connect to it either. 

 

So waiting the game starts.... :)

 

 




nedkelly
656 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3353918 14-Mar-2025 12:15
xpd:

 

Mine hasn't been plugged in for a couple of months, plugged it in and its not giving any errors but not letting me to connect to it either. 

 

So waiting the game starts.... :)

 

 

 

 

Now im worried for my Chromecast Audio, great little device which I will be sad when/if it fully dies, might have to try roll my own device on a Pi Zero or something else.

Journeyman
1184 posts

Uber Geek


  #3354100 14-Mar-2025 18:35
Further info:

 

Google says it's rolling out fix for stricken Chromecasts

 

"The firmware-level update moves the devices to a new Google-owned certificate authority with an expiration date set for 2045, meaning users should get another 20 years of use out of the devices. Chromecast as a product family was discontinued last year.

 

"We’ve started rolling out a fix for the problem with Chromecast (2nd gen) and Chromecast Audio devices, which will be completed over the next few days. Users must ensure their device is connected to Wi-Fi to receive the update," a Google spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.

 

"We are still working to resolve the issue that occurred for users who performed a factory reset during initial troubleshooting. Please continue to check the Community page here for updates and next steps."

 

It's not all plain sailing. Users who tried doing a factory reset to restore their gear – which wouldn't have worked as the certificate issue is baked into the firmware – won't be able to get the over-the-air fix immediately, as the expired certificate authority the affected Chromecasts rely on prevents them from being trusted enough to be re-initialized by Google's apps – which means some extra steps are likely needed, such as an update to Google's client software to push past the certificate issue and get the fixed firmware onto a stricken 'cast."

wongtop
562 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3354156 15-Mar-2025 09:54
Had done a factory reset. Managed to set it up again in the home app by setting my phone date to last week. 

nedkelly
656 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3354160 15-Mar-2025 10:40
nedkelly:

 

Now im worried for my Chromecast Audio, great little device which I will be sad when/if it fully dies, might have to try roll my own device on a Pi Zero or something else.

 

 

 

 

Happy to report my Chromecast Audio pulled an update this morning and still works perfectly.

 1 | 2
