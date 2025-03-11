There was no upgrade. Official google chromecast clients (eg Chrome browser, android google Home app) negotiate a secure connection between the client and the chromecast device. This means they need an SSL certificate to do so - and they have eligibility dates. For some reason the SSL cert in 2nd gen chromecasts only had a 10 year eligibility duration and that expired on 10th March. Other generation chromecasts were assigned 20 year eligibility periods and thus they continue to work with those official clients.

Unofficial clients, like VLC, do not bother negotiating a secure connection (what for?) and so they have not been affected by the expiry of the SSL cert.

It is expected that google will update their clients to work around the SSL cert installed in the old chromecasts, but this will require waiting for updates to those clients eg waiting for the next update to the Chrome browser.

Meantime other generation chromecasts continue to function.