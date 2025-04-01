Kickinbac:. 

I'm interested to understand the legality and implications of using the app Maxplayer for streaming content. A few of my work colleagues have downloaded this and watching sky sport, netflix, disney + etc plus a massive amount of content from around the world. They've closed their official netflix etc accounts and got rid of Sky. Cost is about $45 per month. The app interface looks good and seems easy to use.

But they are adamant it's legit and legal. I don't believe it can ever be legal so a bit of a heated smoko conversation today about it.

I'm surprised its on the App store and doesn't get taken down. I'd assume the streaming giants like Netflix, Disney, Apple and Amazon would be all over this fighting it.

Thoughts?