ForumsOnline streaming servicesMaxplayer App legality
Kickinbac

410 posts

Ultimate Geek


#319195 1-Apr-2025 10:44
I'm interested to understand the legality and implications of using the app Maxplayer for streaming content. A few of my work colleagues have downloaded this and watching sky sport, netflix, disney + etc plus a massive amount of content from around the world. They've closed their official netflix etc accounts and got rid of Sky. Cost is about $45 per month. The app interface looks good and seems easy to use. 

 

But they are adamant it's legit and legal. I don't believe it can ever be legal so a bit of a heated smoko conversation today about it.

 

I'm surprised its on the App store and doesn't get taken down. I'd assume the streaming giants like Netflix, Disney, Apple and Amazon would be all over this fighting it.

 

Thoughts? 

 

 

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13647 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3359419 1-Apr-2025 10:58
Confused a bit from your post/wording... their own website states this :

 

We are not offering any kind of IPTV services like IPTV subscriptions, streams. Users must have your own content.

 

The screenshots shown on this page are provided just as an example and do not point to any real video content.

 

Does MaxPlayer contain any channels? Where can I get a playlist?

 

No, MaxPlayer application does not include any channels and no information will be provided about where you can get channels or channel packages. Also, application developers are not responsible for the content uploaded to MaxPlayer.

 

 

 

Your friends may be using the platform/app, but they've sourced the content elsewhere. So its perfectly legal for Maxplayer to exist. 

 

 




JPNZ
1484 posts

Uber Geek


  #3359433 1-Apr-2025 11:37
$45 a month? Premium says its 1.50 EUD a month on the website?




Kickinbac

410 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3359436 1-Apr-2025 11:44
xpd:

 

Confused a bit from your post/wording... their own website states this :

 

We are not offering any kind of IPTV services like IPTV subscriptions, streams. Users must have your own content.

 

The screenshots shown on this page are provided just as an example and do not point to any real video content.

 

Does MaxPlayer contain any channels? Where can I get a playlist?

 

No, MaxPlayer application does not include any channels and no information will be provided about where you can get channels or channel packages. Also, application developers are not responsible for the content uploaded to MaxPlayer.

 

 

 

Your friends may be using the platform/app, but they've sourced the content elsewhere. So its perfectly legal for Maxplayer to exist. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Okay, I think I understand more. I was just looking at another persons phone, I haven't been through it myself. They were saying something about a NZ lady running it. I will do some more investigation. 



Kickinbac

410 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3359439 1-Apr-2025 11:47
JPNZ:

 

$45 a month? Premium says its 1.50 EUD a month on the website?

 

 

 

 

I was just looking at another persons phone. They were saying something about a NZ lady running so using Max player as a way to get to overseas servers. I'll do some more investigating at lunchtime.

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13647 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3359451 1-Apr-2025 12:15
Sounds like someone is offering the streams which you can use with maxplayer. 

 

Friend has something similar, some HDMI android stick, and he pays around $60NZD a year and gets all sorts of stuff. 

 

The stream providers in this case are the not so legal aspect of these services.

 

Same as Plex/Jellyfin etc, they just offer a platform to play media, where you get it from they don't want to know.

 

 




Senecio
2636 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3359480 1-Apr-2025 13:30
Is the Maxplayer app legal?   Probably

 

Are the IPTV streams that people load into Maxplayer legal?    Almost certainly no

wellygary
8142 posts

Uber Geek


  #3359482 1-Apr-2025 13:44
"We're not pirates, we're just providing shipping services to pirates" -Kim DotCom... 

 

Plenty of case law against Kodi box floggers in the courts in NZ  

 

"The devices in question were expressly advertised as alternatives to paid subscription services, allowing their users to search the internet for free streams of various digital media."

 

They were essentially a physical version of the "maxplay app"... I would say its legality is sketchy....

 

https://www.ajpark.com/insights/the-risky-business-of-streaming-devices-new-zealand-courts-find-against-providers-of-kodi-boxes/

 

 

 

 



openmedia
3238 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3359501 1-Apr-2025 14:45
I recently  tried to report an advert on Facebook for  8K streaming box being sold here in NZ with 1000s of free channels. Facebook responded that it was a legitmate advert




Kickinbac

410 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3359502 1-Apr-2025 14:47
I just had another conversation over lunch and there's more to it. They messaged the lady via WhatsApp, pay the money and she then sends details on how you set it up using the Maxplayer App.

 

So I really should rephrase my initial question as now realize it has less to do with the Maxplayer App and more to do with how others use it to provide their services.

 

I suppose no real differences to torrenting etc. just depends on what you are comfortable with. 

 

My main issue was that they were adamant that it was completely legit and legal! 

wellygary
8142 posts

Uber Geek


  #3359504 1-Apr-2025 14:56
Kickinbac:. 

 

My main issue was that they were adamant that it was completely legit and legal! 

 

 

its not,

 

And if it gets big enough Sky will come after those pushing it.... 

 

Pretty such they will have contractors watching Social Media etc seeing what is out there....

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/industries/108178655/watching-paytv-for-free-using-kodi-boxes-not-legal

 

 

Jizah
226 posts

Master Geek


  #3359507 1-Apr-2025 15:05
$45 a month is also a very very expensive IPTV service. A good one is well less than a quarter of that price a month.

 

 

 

And yes, definitely illegal.

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13647 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3359549 1-Apr-2025 18:14
openmedia:

 

I recently  tried to report an advert on Facebook for  8K streaming box being sold here in NZ with 1000s of free channels. Facebook responded that it was a legitmate advert

 

 

Yup, if someone is giving FB money, they ignore you. I've reported many obvious scams etc and everytime just get a response of "we couldn't see anything wrong".

 

 




xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13647 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3359550 1-Apr-2025 18:16
Jizah:

 

$45 a month is also a very very expensive IPTV service. A good one is well less than a quarter of that price a month.

 

 

 

And yes, definitely illegal.

 

 

Pay me $30 a month and I'll find you a service ;)

 

 

 

(I'm joking)

 

 




