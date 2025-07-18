Received email from Prime Video stating limited Adverts will start 26th August.
$2.99 additional can be paid more month for ad free option.
My thoughts are Prime is the cheapest out there, and even with another $2.99 still will be, at least there’s no additional charge for 4K availability.
I’ll see how frequent the ads and then decide which way to go. As I pay through 2degrees be interested to see how charged, the third party content I pay directly to Prime so hoping will work same way.
Dear Prime Video member,
We are writing to you about an upcoming change to your Prime Video experience. Starting August 26, Prime Video movies and TV shows will include limited advertisements. This will allow us to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time. No action is required from you. We will also offer a new ad free option for an additional NZ$2.99 per month* that you can sign up for starting on August 26.
Your membership includes access to Prime Video exclusive and original series like Fallout, The Boys, Reacher, Clarkson’s Farm, Landman, Mobland, The Summer I Turned Pretty, as well as movies such as Heads of State, Another Simple Favour, Red One, The Accountant 2, Road House and The Idea of You and live sports including the exclusive coverage for 67 regular-season NBA games launching in October.