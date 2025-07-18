Received email from Prime Video stating limited Adverts will start 26th August.

$2.99 additional can be paid more month for ad free option.

My thoughts are Prime is the cheapest out there, and even with another $2.99 still will be, at least there’s no additional charge for 4K availability.

I’ll see how frequent the ads and then decide which way to go. As I pay through 2degrees be interested to see how charged, the third party content I pay directly to Prime so hoping will work same way.