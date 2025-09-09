Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOnline streaming servicesPlex security incident

xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13806 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4200

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#322657 9-Sep-2025 10:05
Send private message quote this post

FYI....

 

https://forums.plex.tv/t/important-notice-of-security-incident/930523

 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree

 

 

 

Create new topic
dfnt
1532 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 977

Lifetime subscriber

  #3412839 9-Sep-2025 10:40
Send private message quote this post

Somewhat timely receiving a password reset email, with links in it, after the recent NPM developer 2FA phishing email..

 

Like, I know its legit but I'm still not going to click on the password reset link in the email and did it manually instead

 

 




Quic referral link https://account.quic.nz/refer/276294 free setup code R276294EBWOBK



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79515 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 37764

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3412848 9-Sep-2025 11:50
Send private message quote this post





Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 