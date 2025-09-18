Has anyone else come across this first-world yet frustrating problem of Apple Music only playing 15 seconds of a song and then stopping? Some songs don’t load at all. AppleTV+ also stopped working. Both these services work fine on cellular, work wifi, friends wifi etc. Reset router, tried multiple combinations of primary and secondary DNS. Messaged Apple Support and followed all their suggestions. Deco router. Fiber optic in Auckland.

Nothing seems to work. Any help or suggestions welcomed!

Cheers (And hope this is right forum)