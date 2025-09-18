Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOnline streaming servicesApple Music not working on home router but works everywhere else!
#322746 18-Sep-2025 19:37
Has anyone else come across this first-world yet frustrating problem of Apple Music only playing 15 seconds of a song and then stopping? Some songs don’t load at all. AppleTV+ also stopped working. Both these services work fine on cellular, work wifi, friends wifi etc. Reset router, tried multiple combinations of primary and secondary DNS. Messaged Apple Support and followed all their suggestions. Deco router. Fiber optic in Auckland.

 

Nothing seems to work. Any help or suggestions welcomed!

 

 

 

Cheers (And hope this is right forum) 

  #3415979 18-Sep-2025 19:59
@HeidiPin Are you using your ISP DNS or 3rd party? This is not a Apple music issue



  #3415980 18-Sep-2025 20:03
Thank you. ISP DNS via Deco App. Agreed not an Apple Music issue! I saw some posts of this happening back in 2021 too but nothing since. 

  #3415990 18-Sep-2025 20:30
IPv6? MTU size?




  #3415999 18-Sep-2025 20:40
IPv4. 1480 MTU

  #3416013 18-Sep-2025 21:29
Which provider are you with? 




  #3416014 18-Sep-2025 21:31
Now NZ

  #3416015 18-Sep-2025 21:32
Some thoughts/variables to isolate:

 

Have you got a wired connection to the router?

 

Have you tried 8.8.8.8 (Google DNS)?

 

What devices are you having trouble with (Apple TV is listed?)

 

Is it a TP-link Deco router? Is it a mesh one?

 

Any powerline adapters?

 

Jon

 

 

 
 
 
 

  #3416017 18-Sep-2025 21:35
Couple more:

 

Does the router have band steering to push your devices to 5ghz?

 

How long has this been a problem/is it new?

 

What does the local wifi profile look like - are there lots of APs you can see?

 

Jon

  #3416018 18-Sep-2025 21:36
Thanks John! 

 

Yes, wired from modem to router. Tried Google DNS.Devices are iPhones and MacBooks and AppleTV+ app on TV.  Deco MR4, mesh yes. No power line adapters. 

 

So strange because no issues for 3+ years and then all of a sudden. 

  #3416021 18-Sep-2025 21:45
No band pushing for 5g — will have to check local profile. Cheers Jon.

  #3416023 18-Sep-2025 21:48
Are you able to please raise a ticket via email to the Now Helpdesk (help at nownz.co.nz)

 

Mercury and Now share the same network (For the most part) and we've also received a few reports this evening. 

 

When raising the ticket, if you could also go to http://test.edge.apple/debug/ and include the "Test Summary" output as well to help us narrow it down. 

 

Have popped the team at Now a message advising them to expect the ticket to come through / make sure it gets picked up tomorrow morning. 




  #3416026 18-Sep-2025 21:51
Brilliant! Will do. Cheers.

