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ForumsOnline streaming servicesYouTube having problems at YouTube end.
rugrat

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#323014 16-Oct-2025 12:56
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Videos are taking 30 seconds to one minute to start playing. Once playing they run fine.

 

When it started kept getting this video is unavailable. Now the circle goes round, then disappears and then starts going around again. Can happen up to 10 times before video starts. Last video started playing took over a minute to start playing.

 

https://downdetector.co.nz/status/youtube/

 

Last time looked at above link over 4000 reports of problems, when running good  0 - 2 reports.

 

Edit, nothing is playing now, just getting something went wrong and submit report appears with playback ID.

 

If click submit report it also fails.

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ech3lon
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  #3425368 16-Oct-2025 13:15
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Somebody at youtube

 



freitasm
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  #3425370 16-Oct-2025 13:18
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No problems here. Perhaps you should also mention which ISP?




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MikeB4
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  #3425371 16-Oct-2025 13:18
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Maybe its had a Tubal Ligation




Here is a crazy notion, lets give peace a chance.



MikeB4
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  #3425372 16-Oct-2025 13:20
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freitasm:

 

No problems here. Perhaps you should also mention which ISP?

 

 

It's being reported by 9 to 5 Google. 

 

 




Here is a crazy notion, lets give peace a chance.

rugrat

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  #3425377 16-Oct-2025 13:28
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freitasm:

 

No problems here. Perhaps you should also mention which ISP?

 

 

It is going good now, hopefully it holds.

 

Problem was on smart TV, then tested on phone same. Then switched to mobile connection same.

 

2Degrees fixed connection and mobile is Skinny, so tried two different ISP’s as well as the down detector showing 1000’s of reports before posting, so I ruled out it likely to be an ISP problem.

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