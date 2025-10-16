Videos are taking 30 seconds to one minute to start playing. Once playing they run fine.

When it started kept getting this video is unavailable. Now the circle goes round, then disappears and then starts going around again. Can happen up to 10 times before video starts. Last video started playing took over a minute to start playing.

https://downdetector.co.nz/status/youtube/

Last time looked at above link over 4000 reports of problems, when running good 0 - 2 reports.

Edit, nothing is playing now, just getting something went wrong and submit report appears with playback ID.

If click submit report it also fails.