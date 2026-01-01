Have got a Sony smart TV.

Wifi dropped out last night. Went to TV Settings and to WiFi. Home wifi user name was not there. Went down list (of other local users in neighbourhood!!?) but my user name not down their either. Pressed "back" key on remote then got a white screen. What the?? Could only get out by pressing TV on remote. Have reset wifi connection to TV - turning off then on again. And, turned router off then on again. Still only get to white screen. Can get get to YouTube via desktop and web link. Can watch YouTube on tablet (Samsung).

Other apps I use - Netflix, TVNZ+, Disney+ all work on TV. Have I somehow lost my YouTube app ability to load up.

Any ideas what I can do to restore my YouTube>

Thanks for any help/ideas