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ForumsOnline streaming servicesWhere's my YouTube gone
Gradine

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#324570 29-Apr-2026 07:09
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Have got a Sony smart TV.

 

Wifi dropped out last night. Went to TV Settings and to WiFi. Home wifi user name was not there. Went down list (of other local users in neighbourhood!!?) but my user name not down their either. Pressed "back" key on remote then got a white screen. What the?? Could only get out by pressing TV on remote. Have reset wifi connection to TV - turning off then on again. And, turned router off then on again. Still only get to white screen. Can get get to YouTube via desktop and web link. Can watch YouTube on tablet (Samsung). 

 

Other apps I use - Netflix, TVNZ+, Disney+ all work on TV. Have I somehow lost my YouTube app ability to load up.

 

Any ideas what I can do to restore my YouTube>

 

Thanks for any help/ideas

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jamesrt
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  #3485342 29-Apr-2026 08:24
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Turn off the TV by physically unplugging the cable from the wall and/or switching off at the wall socket; and then try to turn it on via the remote.  Wait 30 seconds.

 

It won't turn on, clearly - it's unplugged.  But that should drain any residual power in the capacitors in the power supply and force a cold-restart of the TV when you plug it back in/switch it on again....

 

Then try YouTube again.



gzt

gzt
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  #3485345 29-Apr-2026 08:29
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Take the opportunity to restart your home router while you're there.

Gradine

86 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 7


  #3485348 29-Apr-2026 08:34
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Fixed it. Thanks for ideas.

 

At Google page - uninstalled the YouTube App. Then Opened it. Bingo its up and running again with all saved later stuff there!! Seems the TV just got a bit discombombulated.

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