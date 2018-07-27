A family member (age 65) has noticed that her hearing was perhaps not all it should be. She went to a local audiology business last week who did a 'free hearing test'. There was some hearing loss - I don't have any real details - but most likely some or all of the loss is at the higher-frequency end which is normal loss as we age.

They suggested that the ears should be syringed and this was done yesterday. The nurse who did this reported that one ear was 'totally blocked' and the other one was partially blocked. Hearing seemed to be at least slightly better after this.

Today she has been back to the audiologist who did another test and found there was some improvement after the cleaning. However they have persuaded her to trial a pair of hearing aids which apparently normally cost $9,000 but which they will let her have for $6,000.

Apparently they also have other models and some that are about $2,000. At this stage I don't know what the differences are between $2,000 and $6/9,000 aids but will try and do some research.

The cynic in me says that the audiology company is in business to sell hearing aids and that it's very much in their interests to find hearing loss and sell the most expensive model - but maybe I'm being unfair.

Would welcome informed comment and advice. Thanks.