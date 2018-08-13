Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Health and fitness: Well done to Schick Razors
Been using Schick Xtreme3 Sensitive razors for years, since they came on the market in Australia and then here in NZ. This product is owned by Edgewell Personal Care.

 

Now I buy these in the 10 pack for around $11 and as I have a very light beard and only need to shave every 2nd day, one razor usually lasts a fortnight. So 20 weeks for the pack of 10.

 

Around Christmas 2017/18 period I noticed they had changed the construction slightly and they had also changed the colour of the lube strip from blue to green. Since this design change, I have had the head assembly on 3 fall apart on me out of the first 5 razors in a new pack of 10. The head assembly is held together by 3 squeezable plastic pegs and it seems these pegs are just popping right out with the slightest of pressure.

 

Friday last week I rang the NZ company hot line (Schick Free Your Skin) 0800 023 419 and spoke to a very helpful lass who stated they had received several complaints since the design change. Now a little research tells me that only about 5% of people actually complain about a product to manufacturers/providers so the term "several" is a bit meaningless but I am guessing that Schick have a serious design fault on their hands. I found this Australian site "Product Review" and 6 people have complained this year alone about the new Schick razors.

 

Getting back to my communication with Schick, I gave my details and surprise surprise today I received via Post Haste Couriers, 2 packs of 4 Schick Xtreme3 Ultimate (usually $7ea) and 1 pack of 3 Schick quattro Titanium 4 (usually $10ea).

 

So well done to Schick New Zealand. I have around 22 weeks of free shaving.




I use the Schick quattro Titanium 4 disposable razors and I can usually get 4-6 weeks out of a single blade and I shave 6 days a week.

 

 




openmedia:

 

I use the Schick quattro Titanium 4 disposable razors and I can usually get 4-6 weeks out of a single blade and I shave 6 days a week.

 

Wow, will have to give those ago as those would be more economical than the Schick Xtreme3 Sensitive razors I am presently using.




Just make sure you clean them in really hot water and leave them to dry. I've had times were I've forgotten when I changed blades as it has been so long.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.



openmedia:

 

Just make sure you clean them in really hot water and leave them to dry. I've had times were I've forgotten when I changed blades as it has been so long.

 




I find Schick blades last a LOT longer than Gilette. I still slightly prefer the comfort of Gilette, but given their blades last 1-2 week and Schick last 1-3 months and are cheaper and pretty good it's a no brainer. I just wish Schick would improve their connector.

I bought a pack (20? or so?) of disposable razors - mens - ages ago.

 

They last months per razor.

 

Far cheaper than womens disposables or womens razors - they charge heaps more than mens, (and whats the diff really).

 

Ok shaving legs and pits not the same as beards(all men in this house are bearded), but I used to bother with the fancy stuff, these things do the job just as well.

 

 

I can't do bladed razors because I use warfarin. I find my Panasonic electric shaver lasts, oh, about 12 months between blade changes..!







I went to electric chavers for about 10 years because the price of a few tiny bits of plastic and low-grade metal (easily rusts) was - and remains - outrageous.

But then they stuffed up the electric shavers....and none of them are any good now. I've bought two in recent years and both were rubbish compared to the one I had for 8 years.

So I'm begrudgingly back to blades......unless someone can point me at an electric shaver worthy of the name.




I just brought a Braun 3040s.

First time I’ve had that type of shaver. The rotary ones just weren’t cutting my thin hairs.

Shaves way closer, more comfortable, less redness after shaving, easier to clean, looks like foil somehow does cutting so no blades for hairs to get wound around.

Also got Gillette Mach 3, first disposal used without drawing blood. And used gel instead of foam for first time and found that a lot better to. I just used the one use throw away disposals before that, but kept drawing blood with those.

Before the Braun was using Philips 9000 series, but it just wasn’t working for me.

I joined the dollar shave club..

 

9 bux a month and they send me blades in the post.. the same blades as Schick and Gillette.. just a shirt load cheaper.. 

I went with wet shaving in the shower using a traditional wet shave razor.  I purchased 100x Feather Razor blades for about $30 they last a lot longer than other blades while being better quality (I leave the shaver in the shower and there is no rust on the blades).  Slashed my shaving bill when compared to using previously mach3 or shick quattro blades.  Now costs more for shaving cream than blades.

HcoNmeM:

 

I joined the dollar shave club..

 

9 bux a month and they send me blades in the post.. the same blades as Schick and Gillette.. just a shirt load cheaper.. 

 

 

 

 

for $9 I get a pack of 3 Schick Quattro disposable blades which last around 3-4 months




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

I switched to a double edge safety razor at the beginning of the year, using some Russian made Astra blades atm.. Bought 300 blades for $24 roughly $0.08 per blade

 

 

 

Best shaves i've ever had

 

 

 

Click to see full size

I bought a double edged razor, a good brand with good blades. I found that for my face the lack of springs meaning it didn't follow my face curves meant I got a much inferior shave, even after sticking at it for a while - only a few weeks. The modern razor, while more expensive, is a fantastic thing. Having said that, some people love them and they work well for them, just not me.

timmmay:

 

I bought a double edged razor, a good brand with good blades. I found that for my face the lack of springs meaning it didn't follow my face curves meant I got a much inferior shave, even after sticking at it for a while - only a few weeks. The modern razor, while more expensive, is a fantastic thing. Having said that, some people love them and they work well for them, just not me.

 

 

 

 

The thing with DE's is that all the razors look the same but are extremely different and and the same blade can give two different results to two different people as everyone's different.

 

I did what most geeks do and read a bunch of reviews on what works for people and thought "yep those are the blades for me" tried them out and they were horrible.. did what you did and gave them a fair go and just couldn't get a good shave so completely wrote off the DE shave.. then I got onto the shaving forums with some bloody avid shaving fanatics that made a lot of sense.

 

I had to try 4 different type of blades before saying yep these Astras are the ones suited to me.

 

Good thing is that you can buy sample packs so it doesn't cost you a fortune to find the right ones suited to you.. If you want to give it another go I can send a few different packs your way for the price of the postage or pickup Auckland

