Time to update our 20 year old Aussie SleepMaker Spinal Care Super King. Back then there was no Pillow Tops or memory foam. Apart from our present mattress being twisted by the packers on returning home it now has dead zones and permanent dent/dip zones and we are 20 years older and not as flexible.

We have narrowed our choice down to two:

Sleepyhead Chiropractic HD 5 zone with Climatex® Quilt pillow topper

Slumberzone spine support 7 zone with memory foam pillow topper

We even went in with our own pillows and had a lie down for 15 mins on each one.

Am a bit concerned, that even with regular turning and care the memory foam/gel might develop over time its own battery type memory.

Can anyone give an opinion on either of these beds ?