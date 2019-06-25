Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FineWine

2585 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

#251448 25-Jun-2019 20:07
Time to update our 20 year old Aussie SleepMaker Spinal Care Super King. Back then there was no Pillow Tops or memory foam. Apart from our present mattress being twisted by the packers on returning home it now has dead zones and permanent dent/dip zones and we are 20 years older and not as flexible.

 

We have narrowed our choice down to two:

 

Sleepyhead Chiropractic HD 5 zone with Climatex® Quilt pillow topper
Slumberzone spine support 7 zone with memory foam pillow topper

 

We even went in with our own pillows and had a lie down for 15 mins on each one.

 

Am a bit concerned, that even with regular turning and care the memory foam/gel might develop over time its own battery type memory.

 

Can anyone give an opinion on either of these beds ?




iMac 27" [14.2] (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule 5th gen, iPhone13 x 2, iPad6, iPad Mini5, Spark Smart Modem 1st Gen

 

Panasonic TV Viera TH-L50E6Z (1080p), Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085 [6.1 Surround Speaker System], Apple TV 4k 64Gb (2nd gen)

 

Kia Sportage EX (2019), Mazda Demio (2001)

The difficult we can do immediately. The impossible takes a bit longer. But Miracles you will have to wait for.

timmmay
19159 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2264614 25-Jun-2019 21:08
Beds generally last about ten years - yours is probably pretty worn.

 

Memory foam gets softer with age, compacts a little. The center of our year old memory foam bed is definitely a lot firmer than the sides we sleep on. Good quality memory foam lasts 10 years or so I think - my last one was cheap and lasted about 6 years. I have a newer bed that's all memory foam, with a base of regular foam, which I like for sleeping on my side, but my wife really doesn't like much.

 

With beds you really just have to trust yourself, and maybe read reviews about the brand longevity.

Geektastic
17276 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2264680 25-Jun-2019 22:15
We have bought two beds since we moved to NZ. Both came from Wellington Beds, where they were made.

 

Both have been excellent beds - really comfortable.

 

I'd prefer a full Tempur mattress but my wife does not like that, so at present we have a mix of pocketed springs and various foams, including memory foam.





gzt

gzt
14337 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2264977 26-Jun-2019 13:31
Memory foam. The marketing often says developed for space travel. In practice NASA decided not to use it due to off-gassing, ie; replacing oxygen in a confined space. Personally I've never been comfortable with it on that basis, heard similar from other people. Having said that my only experience buying was a non-famous brand pillow if I recall correctly. Binned it pretty quick.



timmmay
19159 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2264978 26-Jun-2019 13:34
Memory foam smells for a few weeks, but if you have adequate ventilation (ie opening your window) it's fine. After a few weeks it's not a problem.

 

Cheap memory foam can be pretty poor. I've slept on memory foam beds for a decade, with memory foam pillows, I like them.

jonathan18
6554 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2265027 26-Jun-2019 13:54
I've read that mattresses using memory foam can absorb more heat than other mattresses; while that sounds a nice feature for winter, come summer sweating away in bed was not an attractive idea so I stayed well away from anything with memory foam when replacing our bed a couple of years ago. I recall some manufacturers use other additives to counteract the problem, but how affective this is I don't know. As it happens, I even find this new bed is far warmer in summer than the old bed (which had none of the 'pillow top' stuff).

 

As you'll know from all the bed threads on here, there really is little consensus about beds, which isn't too surprising, given people's budget, preferences, etc vary so much. Personally, we went with a Sleepyhead bed, and it's the most comfortable bed we've had (and I've slept in), but really it's a matter of horses for courses.

 

One thing I'd note is ours was from Sleepyhead's Balance range, not Chiropractic, and one of the reasons we picked the former over the latter is the use of pocket springs (whereas the latter uses a continuous system), which really does a brilliant job at ensuring one partner doesn't disturb the other when they move. But, really, if you found the Chiropractic HD comfortable that's what's most important (plus I assume it has some benefits in relation to back support etc).

dt

dt
1151 posts

Uber Geek


  #2265038 26-Jun-2019 14:12
We bought a Tempur mattress for my son 2 years ago and I loved having naps on it so much my wife and I changed our mattress out for one too, so im a big fan of a quality memory foam mattress, neither of them had any odor

 

 

If you're looking at pocket spring beds keep an eye out for models that have titanium springs, they're a lot more durable and makes the beds a bunch easier to move around if you need to rotate them

 

 

 

 

 

 

langers1972
1039 posts

Uber Geek


  #2265041 26-Jun-2019 14:17
Check out Ecosa, they are spamtastic on Facebook but are actually AMAZING and cheap because they don't have any stores and the mattress in a box is smaller and so doesn't carry the same logistics issues.

 

We bought a King and love it, the construction means you can swap the 3 layers to achieve varying degrees of firmness. Ours had 0 smell and was ready to sleep on straight away.

 

You get a 100 day risk free trial too so what's to lose?



gehenna
7607 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2265050 26-Jun-2019 14:19
Interesting thing about beds, I've found of late, is that what worked for you 10 years ago might not be nearly what works for you now.  In fact what was perfect about my bed 10 years ago is exactly what is starting to cause me the most discomfort.  Aging sucks, but it's just interesting to observe how things like this change over time.  

gzt

gzt
14337 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2265058 26-Jun-2019 14:26
Looks like there is a widely used low voc manufacturing certification for foam products
including memory foam - https://certipur.us/.



Edit: ecosa has certified products

esawers
487 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2265067 26-Jun-2019 14:38
We had our bed replaced through insurance, so we went with a Sleepyhead Sanctuary bed (about 9k retail price). 

 

After 2 years the body contouring was huge, and the other half was sleeping on the couch. 

 

 

 

They took the mattress away and replaced the top under warranty but it had the same problem. So they offered us a replacement bed. They recommended going firmer next time to counteract the body contouring - so we bought a firm mattress. 2 years later this mattress has also been repaired under warranty (due to using small pieces in construction instead of one big piece) - but it's still not perfect. 

 

 

 

I'm sure all modern beds have the same problem but I probably wouldn't buy Sleepyhead again. If we did I would go for a cheaper mattress like the thinner Chiropractic range but avoid too much of a topper pad. (the Chiropractic in your link looks thicker than I remember them being). 

 

 

 

Having said that each time we have had a problem they have taken the mattress away, repaired and delivered it back the same day (Christchurch) so the service is great if you can convince them it is a warranty problem. 

FineWine

2585 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #2265837 27-Jun-2019 18:07
gehenna:
Interesting thing about beds, I've found of late, is that what worked for you 10 years ago might not be nearly what works for you now.  In fact what was perfect about my bed 10 years ago is exactly what is starting to cause me the most discomfort.  Aging sucks, but it's just interesting to observe how things like this change over time.

Exactly and fully agree
esawers:
We had our bed replaced through insurance, so we went with a Sleepyhead Sanctuary bed (about 9k retail price). 
After 2 years the body contouring was huge, and the other half was sleeping on the couch. 
They took the mattress away and replaced the top under warranty but it had the same problem. So they offered us a replacement bed. They recommended going firmer next time to counteract the body contouring - so we bought a firm mattress. 2 years later this mattress has also been repaired under warranty (due to using small pieces in construction instead of one big piece) - but it's still not perfect. 
I'm sure all modern beds have the same problem but I probably wouldn't buy Sleepyhead again. If we did I would go for a cheaper mattress like the thinner Chiropractic range but avoid too much of a topper pad. (the Chiropractic in your link looks thicker than I remember them being). 
Having said that each time we have had a problem they have taken the mattress away, repaired and delivered it back the same day (Christchurch) so the service is great if you can convince them it is a warranty problem. 

That is a bit of a worry. Great they honoured the warranty though.

 


After going backwards and forwards between shops a few times we have ordered the Slumberzone spine support 7 zone with memory foam pillow topper
Even though Sleepyhead was offering $399 worth sheet set and Slumberzone was $200 dearer
Reasons being:
1. Slumberzone took off the $200
2. We then wanted draws in the bases, 2 down each side, for the swap over seasonal quilt, storage for the now defunct electric blanket, granny knee blankets etc
3. Sleepyhead wanted $200 per drawer whilst Slumberzone only wanted $100 per drawer

 

UPDATE today: Ordered placed with Beds4U Tauranga for a Slumberzone spine support 7 zone with memory foam pillow topper after some haggling. Got the above suit with 4 drawers for $3950 delivered next Thursday. They take the old SK bed away for free.

 

Sleepyhead stockist wanted $4399 with 4 drawers but really in the end it boiled down to the feel of it. We felt the memory gel topper was just that much better in contour support.

 

Thanks for the feedback all.

 

I’ll update after a few weeks of sleeping on it 😀




iMac 27" [14.2] (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule 5th gen, iPhone13 x 2, iPad6, iPad Mini5, Spark Smart Modem 1st Gen

 

Panasonic TV Viera TH-L50E6Z (1080p), Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085 [6.1 Surround Speaker System], Apple TV 4k 64Gb (2nd gen)

 

Kia Sportage EX (2019), Mazda Demio (2001)

The difficult we can do immediately. The impossible takes a bit longer. But Miracles you will have to wait for.

FineWine

2585 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #2279073 18-Jul-2019 14:37
FineWine:

 

UPDATE today: Ordered placed with Beds4U Tauranga for a Slumberzone spine support 7 zone with memory foam pillow topper after some haggling. Got the above suit with 4 drawers for $3950 delivered next Thursday. They take the old SK bed away for free.

 

.............. We felt the memory gel topper was just that much better in contour support.

 

Thanks for the feedback all.

 

I’ll update after a few weeks of sleeping on it 😀

 

OK, I must admit we are far more comfortable on this bed.

 

It has made a difference, in a good way, with our respective back problems.

 

We were told not to put the electric blanket on and we did not and I can understand why. With the memory Gel Topper that initial winter sheet chill disappears in less than a couple of minutes. I just hope it is also cool in summer.

 

The bed edges are certainly more supportive than our old bed but can not remember how the old bed felt new.

 

We do not feel each other roll around with this 7 zone spring support system.

 

As my partner works night shifts I tend to sleep more in the middle and so does he when sleeping during the day. This apparently is the best way to even out the memory gel topper. This weekend we rotate the mattress for the first time. They recommend for the first 3 months fortnightly rotations then 3 monthly rotations so that has gone into iCal.

 

Overall we are satisfied with our purchase.

 

 




iMac 27" [14.2] (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule 5th gen, iPhone13 x 2, iPad6, iPad Mini5, Spark Smart Modem 1st Gen

 

Panasonic TV Viera TH-L50E6Z (1080p), Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085 [6.1 Surround Speaker System], Apple TV 4k 64Gb (2nd gen)

 

Kia Sportage EX (2019), Mazda Demio (2001)

The difficult we can do immediately. The impossible takes a bit longer. But Miracles you will have to wait for.

LordSin
1 post

Wannabe Geek


  #3049566 13-Mar-2023 13:33
Hi Guys 

 

2023 and i have just joined up to geekzone and got this post unlocked for a very important question. 

 

How is the slumberzone bed after 4 years finewine? 

 

im looking to buy another bed as the one i have has been killing my back and my wifes back for the past 2 years. its a beautyrest captivate and it just sags and pinches my spine in all the wrong places 

 

anyway that bed cost me like 4k a harvey norman 4 years ago, i tried going though harvey norman and getting it repaired, i spent 150 getting it cleaned so it could get sent away for it to come back unchanged. they said theres nothing wrong with it and i just have to deal with it or sell it on FB and buy a new one for a good price through them. ugh !

 

its so hard to compare because whenever you type in bed reviews nz there just so much advertising bs from companies trying to sell there beds, 

 

Emma Beds Encosa, Winkls, Luxury beds hamliton, those are all the social media ones, then theres sleepyhead, sleepmaker, ect the big brands 

 

i just dont want to spend 4k every 4 years on a bed just to get a good sleep. especially when over the last 2 years has suked. 

 

sorry to be a moaning mona :). any help out there guys 

 

 

 

thanks

FineWine

2585 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #3049570 13-Mar-2023 13:43
Thanks to @LordSin time for an update.

 

We are still loving this King sized bed.

 

They are still available, though I have noticed they have gone up in price. Remember our base has 2 draws in each side, therefore added cost.

 

One small point of note. The gel-infused memory foam topper does keep its memory so it does show the two slight body impressions/dips when you have a thin duvet or cover on. Also as per manufactures instructions, it does pay to rotate the mattress every 3 months to refresh this dip.




iMac 27" [14.2] (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule 5th gen, iPhone13 x 2, iPad6, iPad Mini5, Spark Smart Modem 1st Gen

 

Panasonic TV Viera TH-L50E6Z (1080p), Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085 [6.1 Surround Speaker System], Apple TV 4k 64Gb (2nd gen)

 

Kia Sportage EX (2019), Mazda Demio (2001)

The difficult we can do immediately. The impossible takes a bit longer. But Miracles you will have to wait for.

