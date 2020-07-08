Hello
Has anyone used Specsavers Elite progressives lens and how did you find them and do you know what they are are?
I ask as they are $350 and I have been quoted between $700-$800 for high end progressives lens elsewhere
I have been going to Specsavers Masterton since they opened and have always had their progressive lenses. Worked fine and absolutely no issues.
TQ for the reply
Do you know which of their progressives lens options you got i.e. standard, premium or elite?
The premium are $375 and the elite $550
Do they state what the difference is between the lenses?
I have progressives, with every possible option, but got them from OPSM about 4 years ago (haven't needed a change since then)
I got single-vision prescription sunglasses (mainly for driving) from Specsavers and found them to be very good, so would consider changing from OPSM to Specsavers for my next prescription change, whenevr that might end up being.
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...
Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale
*Gladly accepting donations...
I get the premium and also have the stuff added that makes them react to light and become sunspecs. (For which there is no doubt a technical name)
I got some new glasses with premium lenses from SpecSavers at the start of the year and the quality was a great! As good as (or better than) the very expensive lenses I got from an independent optometrist several years earlier. Actually I would have to say I had a much, MUCH better experience with SpecSavers. The way that SpecSavers describe their progressives is a bit confusing and not really accurate at all w.r.t. to regions.
cshwone:
... react to light and become sunspecs. (For which there is no doubt a technical name)
Transition lenses I think.
In response to the Ops query, I've had my current progressives for about 5 years and they have been fantastic. They were either elite or the next model up.
Need a new prescription and will be heading back to Specsavers soon. My only gripe with them is that, unless you've got 'everyday' myopia and are happy to settle for bottom of the range frames and lenses, the sharp prices they advertise on their specials very quickly blow out.
So many people complaining about yogurt these days....it's becoming a culture.
TQ all for your replies
Does anyone know what brand and model Specsavers use for their premium and elite progressive lens?
I called Specsavers and they said Premium are $350 and Elite $550 if I use my own frames (which I want to keep using as they look good and cost a lot!) plus $130 fitting. This makes getting the Elite $680 or $190 more than my existing optometrist prescription
xlinknz:
...
Does anyone know what brand and model Specsavers use for their premium and elite progressive lens?
...
I think they make and grind their own, globally they're certainly big enough to I'd expect.
Not sure if they still do but at one stage they branded them as Pentax. My understanding is they simply 'bought the right' to use that name, and the reputation that goes with it, but they made their own and were allowed to brand them as Pentax as long as they were up to the 'Pentax standard'.
So many people complaining about yogurt these days....it's becoming a culture.
I have elite on my regular glasses and premium on my sunnies (also progressive).
I prefer the Elites for close up work like reading or tying knots in fishing line. For driving premium is absolutely fine.
Mike
MikeAqua:
I have elite on my regular glasses and premium on my sunnies (also progressive).
I prefer the Elites for close up work like reading or tying knots in fishing line. For driving premium is absolutely fine.
Is your reading prescription or 'add' the same for both your elites and premiums?
I'm far sighted so my prescription is mainly for the reading zone (and to a less extent the intermediate zone). My current top of the range progressives have a larger reading (& intermediate) zones with no noticeable distortion between zones. I have no doubt the SS Elite is similar
Of note I am near the maximum add power for my progressive prescription (it can increase if my distance gets worse)
I'm using Elite lenses, as they are the highest refractive index, which means thinner glass - and when you're wearing a +7 (standard vision, even worse with the reading correction!) lens, that can make a difference!
Also with transition/"Photochromic darkening", and various "anti-" coatings (anti-glare, anti-scratch, anti-fingerprint, etc).
I am quite happy with my current pair; although I do wish my new pair would arrive - which reminds me to ring them and ask where they are (refer to the Courier Post delayed thread!)
All the lenses are manufactured / ground / whatever-you-want-to-call-it offshore; no idea where the blanks are actually made, but the final processing to set your prescription is done in Melbourne, I believe...
Pretty sure the Elite also have a wider viewing area which means that you're likely to be moving your head around less to look though the appropriate section of lens...
And FYI: https://www.specsavers.co.nz/glasses/lens-guide/progressive
My last three sets of new glasses have been Specsavers progressive lenses. I've been getting the "premium" which are the middle of the three types.
As I'm sure we all know, progressives change the magnification strength from the top (long distance), to the middle (middle distance), to the bottom (close up) of the lens. The basic difference between the three types at Specsavers, as it was explained to me a couple of prescriptions ago, is the width of the shaped in-focus section. It is narrow in the standard lenses, wider in the premium and widest in the elite. The narrower the focus section is, the more "soft focus" or blurring you get towards the edges, and the more you have to turn your whole head instead of just shifting your eyes left and right to see things in your peripheral vision in focus.
I got a pleasant surprise today. My current trifocals were from OPSM and cost $814 about 12 years ago. Thought I would try Specsavers but the eye exam wait was too long so I booked with OPSM.
All up the cost was only $474!! They had some discounted $129 frames and they had a 20% discount on the trifocal transition lenses and exam fee.
Call me surprised and pleased!
I have had enough of progressive lenses, I am getting dedicated close work and distance work glasses. I got completely sick of having to arch my neck upwards to read the monitor and signs and so forth.
Or lasik.
I worry about this topic. According to the advertisements one needs to go to Specsavers to be able to see if you are going to specsavers or not some random Ferris Wheel.