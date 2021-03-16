Curious to know if anyone here does keto or carnivore?
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
Batman: With regards to diet, if you want a good body shape /weight then it's a result of how the foods you eat and when you eat them and your exercise regime how they get interpreted and actioned upon by your body's operating system aka genes.
Something that works for someone might not work so well for others, broadly speaking. Though there are general principles of input output which require some understanding on dietetics and willingness to do hard work.
If that's not what you're after then my apologies.
There are aspects of what you said that I agree with, and don't agree with, but no that wasn't what I was after; just curious to know how many people in this community follow the keto/carnivore diet and whether there is a community who talks about it here :)
p.s. hello!
Zeb A.
Twitter: @asgard
About a year ago I altered the composition of my diet (just based on what I thought was common sense) and reduced the amount I eat. I also tightened and formalised my exercise programme. As a result I have lost a decent amount of weight over that period.
However I’m still interested in losing a few more kgs and coincidentally just this morning I googled ‘keto diet’ to see what that means. Prior to this morning, although I have heard the term, I had no idea what it was.
I was interested to find that there is very little difference between a keto regime and what I have been doing. I don’t intend going onto a full keto regime but the knowledge I found this morning will point me further in that direction.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
Hi @eracode I've been reading up a lot on metabolic disease and the role of insulin, with how it impacts so many aspects of our health and has knock on effects in the form of many common diseases such as obesity, diabetes and hypertension. I would definitely add that to your look it up list next time you want to go Googlin :)
Zeb A.
Twitter: @asgard
I've been on a keto diet since early January. Also upped my exercise, but mainly just walking each day for 50-60 mins. Have lost 7kg and a notch on the belt so far. Have been fairly strict about sticking to it and have been making own keto friendly "bread" etc.
Really interesting book on the science behind keto (and why it works for some people when other approaches don't) called "The Case for Keto: Rethinking Weight Control and the Science and Practice of Low-Carb/High-Fat Eating", by Gary Taubes. He has his critics, but what he suggests seems to make a lot of sense.
I did Atkins years ago, I dropped from about 100kg to about 70kg in 4 months. I restricted my carb intake (including alcohol though I did drink once a week, I was about 22) and went to the gym to do both weights and cardio 6 days a week. Kept it off for many years following the same general ideas but in moderation. Incredibly effective. I read recently that it can affect your heart.
There are many diets that work for some people. Calorie restriction works. High fat works. Raw diet works (vegan). Fasting can work. I think the trick is moderation, but some diets work better with the body and are easier to follow.
These days I eat and drink anything I want, which is not an effective way to lose weight.
firefuze: I’ve been doing a reasonably strict keto diet for about 7 months now, have lost 25kgs.
Important to note my weight loss isn’t purely due to restricting my carb intake, I have restricted myself to 15g net carbs per day. When I started the diet I also starting exercising regularly which certainly accelerated things by maintaining a calorie deficit. Calorie deficit/exercise + ketosis + 16:8 fasting I had amazing results.
I’ve seen a lot of positive changes for me personally, I’ve never had more energy, much better sleeps, no bloating and a much calmer stomach.
I do find it expensive to maintain in terms of food, and find myself having to spend much, much more time in the kitchen cooking and baking my own keto friendly foods as I don’t find it overly easy to pick food off the shelf or from many fast food outlets that are ready to eat. (they exist, just not a wide range). Also a lot of not so keto friendly ingredients to watch out for that are commonly used in some foods.
@firefuze that's fantastic! I remember when I was doing keto it did get expensive when I started trying to make keto versions of "naughty" foods. Once I went back to keeping it simple, and not trying to recreate the foods I was used to eating in the SAD life, the costs dropped dramatically. I think that's what put me off keto in the end cause there was such an emphasis on turning "normal" foods into keto versions; I wanted to break my addiction to sugars, not use surrogates.
allan:
I've been on a keto diet since early January. Also upped my exercise, but mainly just walking each day for 50-60 mins. Have lost 7kg and a notch on the belt so far. Have been fairly strict about sticking to it and have been making own keto friendly "bread" etc.
Really interesting book on the science behind keto (and why it works for some people when other approaches don't) called "The Case for Keto: Rethinking Weight Control and the Science and Practice of Low-Carb/High-Fat Eating", by Gary Taubes. He has his critics, but what he suggests seems to make a lot of sense.
Hey @allan :) Gary Taube's book 'Good Calories, Bad Calories' was my first introduction into the world of ketosis. If you're looking for another really great book, I am currently reading 'Why we get sick' by Benjamin Bikman. It really goes into detail about metabolic disease and how the body deals/reacts to high amounts of insulin. Basically understanding the WHY of the sickness and how ketosis helps the results.
Zeb A.
Twitter: @asgard
timmmay:
I did Atkins years ago, I dropped from about 100kg to about 70kg in 4 months. I restricted my carb intake (including alcohol though I did drink once a week, I was about 22) and went to the gym to do both weights and cardio 6 days a week. Kept it off for many years following the same general ideas but in moderation. Incredibly effective. I read recently that it can affect your heart.
There are many diets that work for some people. Calorie restriction works. High fat works. Raw diet works (vegan). Fasting can work. I think the trick is moderation, but some diets work better with the body and are easier to follow.
These days I eat and drink anything I want, which is not an effective way to lose weight.
Hey @timmmay I'm so glad you saw great results! Although I have to disagree about many diets working for people because in the end it's not just about weight loss, it's about what those diets do to your bodies long term, for example, lack of vital nutrients if you abstain from eating red meats that you can ONLY get from ruminant animals (supplements don't cut it because of the issue of bioavailability.) And fasting on its own without looking at the food you eat during your feasting window is not a long term solution. Fasting should happen naturally once you are able to eat nutrient dense foods that don't leave you craving for food in less than 2 hours, and provide you everything you need nutritionally.
p.s. I will amend by saying that I am NOT giving nutritional advice, just not agreeing that every diet works for every person; because this doesn't take into account human physiology.
Zeb A.
Twitter: @asgard
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
Batman: I'd suggest that eating only red meat and fat and abstaining from fruits plants vege etc is more likely to kill someone in the long run than making them live longer. At least you won't die of diabetes if the blogs are correct.
But each to their own!
How exactly do you think it will kill someone? :)
Zeb A.
Twitter: @asgard
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
Batman: Antioxidants
The only time you need "more" antioxidants is when you're dealing with inflammation from eating a large amount of foods that cause high oxidative stress in the first place; aka you're saying we should eat more fruits and vegetables which causes this issue, to try fix the issue?
Have a read of this study: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12064344/
"The overall effect of the 10-week period without dietary fruits and vegetables was a decrease in oxidative damage to DNA, blood proteins, and plasma lipids, concomitantly with marked changes in antioxidative defence."
Zeb A.
Twitter: @asgard
Batman: There's another word, inflammation. This is known to kill people in the long run but i don't know if red meat and fat causes that.
I'd suggest checking the foods you eat against these 2 words inflammation and antioxidant. But hey I'm afraid if the blogs say something out doesn't necessarily mean they are pro / anti inflammation / oxidation in one's body.
Also how long someone lives is more than just these 2 things but maybe it might help some people
No, red meat and non-trans/plant fats do not cause inflammation.
Infact cutting down on foods that cause oxidative stress is exactly what allows people who have illnesses as a result of inflammation to improve and get better.
Zeb A.
Twitter: @asgard