Of course it should get equal time. But poor, brown people who have been dying from this for millennia in places most of us can't pronounce will never get the same attention as those of us in the first world.

An example. A ferry sinks in Bangladesh killing 800 gets 1-2 days of second-page news coverage at best. A ferry sinking in the North Sea killing half that will be front page for a week, with much wailing and gnashing of teeth. Is it fair? Of course not. But we shouldn't be surprised by it either.