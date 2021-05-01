kingdragonfly

erythritol is used as a bulking agent so the product can be used as a direct substitute for sugar as one would (used to) typically use them. that 1% quite possibly brings the compound to similar sweetness as refined sugar. bluntly stated it's really erythritol enhanced to sugar-level sweetness with stevia/monk fruit rather than actually stevia/monk fruit.

with a medical condition, one would have to get used to lower sweetness anyway... i find that erythritol on its own is a good substitute for baking. a lot cheaper than these 1 percenters. $6 / 500g at bin inn vs usually $10 / 300g for these stevia/monk fruit enhanced varieties.

i never subscribed to the 'low gi sugar' options as they're typically in the 50 - 55 gi range... which to my mind is not much lower than table sugar's 65. erythritol has 0 gi.

good luck managing your glucose. i'm on the same path.