kingdragonfly

Monk fruit is now trendy, but it's also very expensive. Erythritol / sugar alcohol is the cheapest "natural" substitute.
Guess which one manufacturers emphasize on their packaging?
I thought this "ultimate sugar replacement" was funny, because it's so misleading.
"Whole Earth Sugar Substitute Monk Fruit Sweetener Granules"
- 99% Erythritol which sugar alcohol made from corn starch
- 1% Monk fruit extract
...Like stevia, monk fruit is often blended with sweeteners. So, if your using it as a sugar substitute, check your label to see what they’re mixing it with. ... It’s also often combined with erythritol ...
Erythritol is produced by hydrolyzing corn starch into glucose, and then fermenting glucose using yeast or fungus.
Unlike stevia or monk fruit, erythritol is less sweet than sugar. It’s about 70% as sweet as sugar, so it’s easier to substitute erythritol for sugar in a 1:1 ratio, without overwhelming your taste buds. For this reason, it’s often used in low-carb baking. It also often combined with monk fruit and stevia, since it’s less sweet, and has a similar metabolic effect.