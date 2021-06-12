Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Health and fitnessTebo Massage Chairs
#288187 12-Jun-2021 10:43
Hi.


Anyone have one? Opinions? I am guessing they are mostly gimmick.


Anyone know what they cost? I am not keen to sit through a 30 minute speil to get a price :)


Cheers

  #2831828 14-Dec-2021 07:38
My wife rang one day for the lols....ended up in fits of laughter.

 

About $15k I think (if not $20k)

 

They had a cheaper option, which was about $1-2k less.

 

They're also over 100kg in 6 boxes.




  #2831841 14-Dec-2021 08:21
davidcole:

 

My wife rang one day for the lols....ended up in fits of laughter.

 

About $15k I think (if not $20k)

 

They had a cheaper option, which was about $1-2k less.

 

They're also over 100kg in 6 boxes.

 

 

Even if they work well, that's still crazy expensive. And if they don't work well, hahahaha ......




  #2831844 14-Dec-2021 08:23
I think they said $13 and $16K but they had a demo unit never used for $9K. That was the end of that conversation.

 

 



  #2831862 14-Dec-2021 08:54
I saw this post last night but the thread was locked. A few people must have thought the same. I believed they were around the 12 K mark. isn't it funny how there is not a listed price anywhere




  #2831867 14-Dec-2021 09:05
psychrn:

 

I saw this post last night but the thread was locked. A few people must have thought the same. I believed they were around the 12 K mark. isn't it funny how there is not a listed price anywhere

 

 

Pretty much all that stuff is hidden behind a person who calls you back and won't talk pricing until they finish their speil.

 

Quite a while ago I paid $600-700 for my total trainer. Now they want 4K for one. In AU it's like $900.

 

 

  #2831876 14-Dec-2021 09:30
networkn:

Quite a while ago I paid $600-700 for my total trainer. Now they want 4K for one. In AU it's like $900.


 



That's ridiculous. Rather annoyed I donated our old Total Gym 1000 before we moved to our new house a couple of years ago. I thought I'd just buy another one when we needed it, and if we had the room to use it. At $4K, that's not happening. Plan 'B' then, whatever that is.




  #2832589 15-Dec-2021 00:52
Stu:
networkn:

 

Quite a while ago I paid $600-700 for my total trainer. Now they want 4K for one. In AU it's like $900.

 

 

 

 

 



That's ridiculous. Rather annoyed I donated our old Total Gym 1000 before we moved to our new house a couple of years ago. I thought I'd just buy another one when we needed it, and if we had the room to use it. At $4K, that's not happening. Plan 'B' then, whatever that is.

 

Wow what a mark up is that!!!




