Hi.
Anyone have one? Opinions? I am guessing they are mostly gimmick.
Anyone know what they cost? I am not keen to sit through a 30 minute speil to get a price :)
Cheers
My wife rang one day for the lols....ended up in fits of laughter.
About $15k I think (if not $20k)
They had a cheaper option, which was about $1-2k less.
They're also over 100kg in 6 boxes.
Even if they work well, that's still crazy expensive. And if they don't work well, hahahaha ......
I think they said $13 and $16K but they had a demo unit never used for $9K. That was the end of that conversation.
I saw this post last night but the thread was locked. A few people must have thought the same. I believed they were around the 12 K mark. isn't it funny how there is not a listed price anywhere
psychrn:
I saw this post last night but the thread was locked. A few people must have thought the same. I believed they were around the 12 K mark. isn't it funny how there is not a listed price anywhere
Pretty much all that stuff is hidden behind a person who calls you back and won't talk pricing until they finish their speil.
Quite a while ago I paid $600-700 for my total trainer. Now they want 4K for one. In AU it's like $900.
That's ridiculous. Rather annoyed I donated our old Total Gym 1000 before we moved to our new house a couple of years ago. I thought I'd just buy another one when we needed it, and if we had the room to use it. At $4K, that's not happening. Plan 'B' then, whatever that is.
Wow what a mark up is that!!!
