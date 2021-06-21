My wife suffers from severe spine pain while walking. Until recently she has used a walker to ease the problem when shopping etc, but now it is getting to the stage where anything more than about 5 minutes is too much.

So, I am looking at buying a folding electric chair (not a scooter) that we can take with us in the back of our SUV so that she can regain some of her mobility independence. Desirable attributes include light weight but stable, easy to control, highly manoeuvrable, easy to stow, capable to go "off road" to a certain extent.

There appears to be quite a number of brands and suppliers in the market, and mostly seems to be sourced out of China. Typical of China products the descriptions always extol their many virtues and it becomes difficult to determine what is really good and the not so good. I would really appreciate if you have first hand experience to report here with your experiences and recommendations. Build quality, supplier's knowledge and support, availability of spare parts, points to watch out for etc.

Listed here are some of the brands and suppliers that I have seen so far:

Airwheel, Kiwi Grab (**), kiwigrab.co.nz/product-category/mobility-scooter/

Companion Travel Lite, Beachwheels NZ, www.beachwheels.co.nz/mobility/powered-wheelchairs-2/companionlite?gn=Electric%20Wheelchairs&gp=2

Auckland Mobility Warehouse, mobilitywarehouse.co.nz/product-category/electric-wheelchairs/?gclid=CjwKCAjwiLGGBhAqEiwAgq3q_knTKFKswfFvCz8fltJihFB0kPyC3r8bY0aChu7qcTW8pdmLCWbdBRoCir8QAvD_BwE

MovingStar, www.movingstar.co.nz

FreedomChair, Montec Mobility Limited, www.freedom-chair.nz/freedom-chairs

and others on Trademe.

** Kiwi Grab seems to have a bit of identity crisis. Their 'About' page talks mostly about rugs, even the name sounds a bit dodgy. Are they legit?

I look forward to your information.