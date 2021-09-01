ChinnyChinChin:

Walking is fantastic general exercise. Walking up hills is even better. Running puts a lot of strain on your body, I don't do that.

Bodyweight exercises can be extremely effective with very limited equipment. I used them a few years ago and had good success. I can't remember the exact book I had, but the library or the internet will tell you. I printed out the key diagrams since it was an e-book.

Yoga is also an awesome, low impact way to build muscle and regain flexibility. This probably a really really good starting point for you. It's surprisingly difficult, I always have sore muscles the next day after a 30 minute session, and if I do 60 mins I can't do it again for 2-3 days. I've never done an in person class, I use Man Flow Yoga on youtube. Their paid site is great, but from memory US$30 a month so I just use their youtube videos for now. If I keep up with it I'll go to the member site. There's plenty of yoga instructors on youtube / internet, find one you like. The man flow is better for men, he changes standard poses a bit to make them suit men. You can start with no equipment, but you'd probably want a yoga mat and two small blocks fairly quickly, about $30 at the warehouse for ok ones to get started.

I suggest you also consider your diet. More lean protein (probably much more), less carbohydrates, some good fat, more whole foods would be a high level good start.