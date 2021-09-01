Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHealth and fitnessI want to exercise safely but cannot afford a personal trainer
ChinnyChinChin

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


#289367 1-Sep-2021 22:47
Send private message

Greetings and salutations.

 

 

 

As the title suggests I am trying to look after myself a bit better these days and I have some questions that would probably cost me a bunch per hour to query with a trainer. I have not really worked out much before and certainly not with supervision.

 

 

 

I have skinny little arms and an almost 40 belly and I would like to change this a little. I have taken to very light dumbbells to start, 0.5kg each, and they are enough for now I can feel it's more than my body is used to. There is a clicking sound in my left elbow when I extend my arm which my research suggests is due to poorly formed muscles, makes sense, my concern is that I might be doing myself harm by repeating a motion that causes the click? On that same note, what are some tips regarding the motion I should have when using these weights to make sure I don't hurt my back any more than it already does? At present I just do bicep curls and some overhead lifts 5-10 minutes at a time, until I can feel it and then a little bit more. The lifts hurt between my shoulder blades very quickly, but not in the same way that my arms hurt when I do the curls. If that makes sense..

 

 

 

Anyway, any advice from anyone in the know would be greatly appreciated.

 

 

 

Thanks!

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
gehenna
7326 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2770278 1-Sep-2021 22:52
Send private message

A lot of trainers do virtual sessions much cheaper than in person these days. Sign of the times I guess. There's also virtual group classes. My wife does some and they are much cheaper than when she went to the gym.

ChinnyChinChin

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2770279 1-Sep-2021 22:57
Send private message

Which is good, but I've got enough expenses as they are. Anybody know of a good resource?

Kiwifruta
1408 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2770283 1-Sep-2021 23:08
Send private message

Walk and do push ups upright while leaning against the wall.

Reddit has a bodyweight fitness group. Bodyweight exercises are a great starting place, they teach compound movements and can develop flexibility. Weights, unless lightweight for rehabilitation purposes, are better left until a good base of bodyweight fitness is developed.



Scott3
2693 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2770284 1-Sep-2021 23:12
Send private message

Sounds like you concerns could justify being looked at a by a physio, rather than a Personal Trainer (at least as a one off to see if they are of concern). But they do cost more.

gehenna
7326 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2770285 1-Sep-2021 23:12
Send private message

Lots on YouTube channels, in particular the yoga and Pilates channels might be of use to build your strength. They are a lot harder than people give them credit for. Have a look at Yoga with Adrienne on YouTube to gauge your baseline. Reddit has exercise subs etc too. And I think Apple and Samsung have their own training services baked into their subs if you already have any of them.

ChinnyChinChin

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2770289 1-Sep-2021 23:26
Send private message

Scott3:

 

Sounds like you concerns could justify being looked at a by a physio, rather than a Personal Trainer (at least as a one off to see if they are of concern). But they do cost more.

 

 

 

 

You are probably right about that. Something weird is going on with my hands too.

timmmay
18408 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2770302 2-Sep-2021 06:30
Send private message

Walking is fantastic general exercise. Walking up hills is even better. Running puts a lot of strain on your body, I don't do that.

 

Bodyweight exercises can be extremely effective with very limited equipment. I used them a few years ago and had good success. I can't remember the exact book I had, but the library or the internet will tell you. I printed out the key diagrams since it was an e-book.

 

Yoga is also an awesome, low impact way to build muscle and regain flexibility. This probably a really really good starting point for you. It's surprisingly difficult, I always have sore muscles the next day after a 30 minute session, and if I do 60 mins I can't do it again for 2-3 days. I've never done an in person class, I use Man Flow Yoga on youtube. Their paid site is great, but from memory US$30 a month so I just use their youtube videos for now. If I keep up with it I'll go to the member site. There's plenty of yoga instructors on youtube / internet, find one you like. The man flow is better for men, he changes standard poses a bit to make them suit men. You can start with no equipment, but you'd probably want a yoga mat and two small blocks fairly quickly, about $30 at the warehouse for ok ones to get started.

 

I suggest you also consider your diet. More lean protein (probably much more), less carbohydrates, some good fat, more whole foods would be a high level good start.



Batman
Mad Scientist
27683 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2770305 2-Sep-2021 06:48
Send private message

i have one tip. You shouldn't only exercise one group of muscles willy neely.

 

The body is joined up by hundreds of muscles pulling in all directions. 

 

If you imagine building a structure and putting tension in one direction the structure would bend to one side.

 

I suggest working the whole upper half of the body not just the biceps or just the front for example.

 

 




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

networkn
27180 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2770330 2-Sep-2021 07:52
Send private message

There are plenty of exercise programs on the internet and youtube specifically. Many are free, many many more are very cheap. As someone else has mentioned, however, that you potentially should pay for at least 1-2 sessions for an assessment of your mentioned issued. A stationary bike is good low impact cardio and fitness, and walking is pretty decent as well. Also, as mentioned, working 1 area of your body, will cause additional load elsewhere.

 

Might seem counterintuitive, but my advice, start with walking, and light core, with some light stretching for 6 weeks and then look at your options.

 

Start small. I recently suffered a leg injury because I believe I overdid a workload increase in an effort to improve my fitness and strength. Felt fine, then didn't. It's been very frustrating.

Batman
Mad Scientist
27683 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2770350 2-Sep-2021 08:48
Send private message

ChinnyChinChin:

 

Which is good, but I've got enough expenses as they are. Anybody know of a good resource?

 

 

youtube.

 

here's a suggestion

 

cardio - either follow a youtube cardio workout or go running. didn't suggest swimming as it will cost you time and money but it's the best as you are moving every single muscle. or buy a secondhand crosstrainer (the ones that move arms and legs - but i can guarantee you 99% chance it will become a white elephant before long as most people don't have the motivation to persist)

 

you need the cardio to be able to execute the weights. if you are unfit you won't have enough fitness to move enough weights enough times to cause muscle build.

 

muscle building - this is a bit of a hit and miss. if you have arnold S genes you can get big easily. if you have my genes I can move twice the amount of weights with the same form in the gym but my muscles are half the size. but essentially you need to get the muscles screaming before they will react and get big. physiologically it's micro tears (damage) that causes hypertrophy (muscle mass).

 

there are 2 ways to get big muscles - move medium weights a lot (15-20). move crazy amount of weights a few times (1-7). i am with the second camp as i don't have time, but it does cause a lot of injuries, esp if you don't have someone watching your form. so maybe you should do the former. when i give you a number say 15-20 it means after 15 movements your muscles are dead and won't move anymore. if you can move it after 15-20 times you need to up the weight.

 

as to what exercise - if you don't have a gym then there are a lot of things you can do. youtube it. "home exercise no equipment" for example.

 

and lastly diet. but i'm not an expert there - i have tried everything and i still move twice the weights and have less than half the muscle size of the others. but maybe i'm not committed enough. which is fine coz i haven't moved a muscle for 3 weeks now. the body is so happy no pain anywhere lol.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Batman
Mad Scientist
27683 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2770351 2-Sep-2021 08:50
Send private message

ChinnyChinChin:

 

I have skinny little arms and an almost 40 belly and I would like to change this a little.

 

 

top tip.

 

if there is one muscle group that will change everything, it's your deltoids. (and as a result you will indirectly get chest, upper back, arms, to be able to move deltoid weights).

 

if you somehow do things and manage to grow your deltoids and absolutely do no focus on anything else you will still look like hulk.

 

if looks is your concern. if overall is your concerns do what i said previously. or you can do both.

 

it is thought that fit and fat is quite a lot better than skinny and unfit.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

alasta
5643 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2770362 2-Sep-2021 09:06
Send private message

timmmay:

 

Walking is fantastic general exercise. Walking up hills is even better. Running puts a lot of strain on your body, I don't do that.

 

 

The jury is out on that. I am a competitive runner and it's not unusual to see people still doing events in their 70s.

 

I personally believe that ultra marathons, and perhaps even full marathons, are detrimental to the body over time but I do half marathons which I consider to be a good compromise. I augment my running with swimming and weight training to try to shift some of the load to my upper body. 

kobiak
1576 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2770418 2-Sep-2021 09:18
Send private message

Isolated exercises are overate for general health and stamina. You are weak thus you need to uphill your stamina first. You don't need to do anything special or challenging for that, I would encourage you to do the following:

 

 - morning stretches, whatever you can find and able to do, better than nothing, but don't push yourself hard
 - push ups (start with 5 or anything you can do and increase by 10-20% per week only)
 - set ups (again start low and increase by 10-20% per week only)
 - squats (again start low and increase by 10-20% per week only)
 - plank (start with 20-30 seconds)
 - power walk for 15-30 mins and again increase by 10-20% per week only

 

After a month of doing the above you would feel better, your back would be trained, you arms would feel stronger, your stamina would be much higher

 

Do that for 2-3 months and start doing weights

 

and if you ever feel like a sharp strong pain - STOP. Also remember, it's important to have a rest if you feel pain, especial sharp strong pain. But don't be lazy!




helping others at evgenyk.nz

GV27
4166 posts

Uber Geek


  #2770467 2-Sep-2021 10:25
Send private message

kobiak:

 

After a month of doing the above you would feel better, your back would be trained, you arms would feel stronger, your stamina would be much higher

 

Do that for 2-3 months and start doing weights

 

 

100%. The first month of fitness or getting back into training is always preventative. You build your core, the support around your back and hips and ideally provide a bit of a workout to areas like your hamstrings and the tendons around your ankles and knees. 

 

If you try to zip into weights off the bat, you won't have the core for good for and will end up making any slight imbalances you might have into pretty major ones that could cause injury or you to overly stress one side/part of your body. 

Kiwifruta
1408 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2770476 2-Sep-2021 10:47
Send private message

I’m addition to walking, swimming is also great.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 