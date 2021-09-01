ChinnyChinChin:

Greetings and salutations.
As the title suggests I am trying to look after myself a bit better these days and I have some questions that would probably cost me a bunch per hour to query with a trainer. I have not really worked out much before and certainly not with supervision.
I have skinny little arms and an almost 40 belly and I would like to change this a little. I have taken to very light dumbbells to start, 0.5kg each, and they are enough for now I can feel it's more than my body is used to. There is a clicking sound in my left elbow when I extend my arm which my research suggests is due to poorly formed muscles, makes sense, my concern is that I might be doing myself harm by repeating a motion that causes the click? On that same note, what are some tips regarding the motion I should have when using these weights to make sure I don't hurt my back any more than it already does? At present I just do bicep curls and some overhead lifts 5-10 minutes at a time, until I can feel it and then a little bit more. The lifts hurt between my shoulder blades very quickly, but not in the same way that my arms hurt when I do the curls. If that makes sense..
Anyway, any advice from anyone in the know would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks!