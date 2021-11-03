Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Health and fitness Looking for Withings users
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73846 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#290333 3-Nov-2021 21:52
If you use Withings trackers, feel free to add freitasm to your dashboard.





kiwiharry
861 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2807050 3-Nov-2021 22:21
I have a Withings Scanwatch, not a tracker.




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73846 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2807052 3-Nov-2021 22:23
Same thing really. I have a Scanwatch, the original Withings Activite and a Move ECG.




Eva888
1057 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2807054 3-Nov-2021 22:27
You may have inadvertently solved my Xmas present dilemma. Any advice on what's a good model and important features? There seem to be quite a few.



Eva888
1057 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2807060 3-Nov-2021 22:39
No worries, just found your review on Geekzone.

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73846 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2829868 10-Dec-2021 11:56
Here is a link you can use: https://within.gs/p/aWxyAEq8GAMcoa8HltdB




freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73846 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2829871 10-Dec-2021 11:58
As an update, I've sold the Scanwatch to another Geekzone user last week. I bought a Withings Horizon last month - only available in the EU, so had it shipped to a friend in Belgium, who forwarded it to me. It took only six days from Belgium to Wellington, by DHL. Lucky I got it on the second wave as stocks are gone again.




sidefx
3606 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2829875 10-Dec-2021 12:07
I really liked the whole Withings eco-system while using it, but have mostly ended up moving into the Garmin camp now. That Horizon looks mint though, so might have to think carefully about what will replace my fenix 5 when the time comes (and if they release it here...) :)




"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there."         | Electric Kiwi | Sharesies
              - Richard Feynman

