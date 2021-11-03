If you use Withings trackers, feel free to add freitasm to your dashboard.
Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Goodsync | Geekzone Blockchain Project
If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.
Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Goodsync | Geekzone Blockchain Project
Here is a link you can use: https://within.gs/p/aWxyAEq8GAMcoa8HltdB
Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Goodsync | Geekzone Blockchain Project
As an update, I've sold the Scanwatch to another Geekzone user last week. I bought a Withings Horizon last month - only available in the EU, so had it shipped to a friend in Belgium, who forwarded it to me. It took only six days from Belgium to Wellington, by DHL. Lucky I got it on the second wave as stocks are gone again.
Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Goodsync | Geekzone Blockchain Project
I really liked the whole Withings eco-system while using it, but have mostly ended up moving into the Garmin camp now. That Horizon looks mint though, so might have to think carefully about what will replace my fenix 5 when the time comes (and if they release it here...) :)
"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there." | Electric Kiwi | Sharesies
- Richard Feynman