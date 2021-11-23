Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Traffic Light Xmas Parties - yes or no?
kiwifidget

#290625 23-Nov-2021 20:31
My little Auckland based club of 40-odd people (mostly pensioners) have been having online meetings during lockdown.

 

Our supreme leader thinks it would be nice to have a mid-Dec xmas function now that the rules have changed.

 

We are thinking of hiring a room and having a luncheon. Either BYO food, or bring a plate for sharing.

 

Sort of an indoor picnic, with vaccine pass as entry requirement.

 

Would we all have to wear masks whenever we were not eating/drinking?

 

Would having shared food even be allowed?

 

Is there anything in the red traffic light that would prevent us from even contemplating this?

 

 

 

 




Behodar
  #2818071 23-Nov-2021 20:33
This is the sort of thing I was trying to figure out last week. It seems to be impossible to answer this until the government actually releases the actual rules (as opposed to just a summary).

Scott3
  #2818072 23-Nov-2021 20:39
As per the above, the actual rules arn't out yet, just some summary sheets, and the stuff on the covid-19 website. - so we can't be sure.

 

However (with a vaccine cert system) hospitality, gatherings & events are all allowed, with 100 people max based on 1m physical distancing.

 

Regarding food, Nothing on the website to limit this.

 

Regarding masks; "Face coverings will be mandatory on flights, public transport, in taxis, retail, public venues, and recommended whenever leaving the house." - Given the event will be private, it sounds like masks are only "recommended".

PolicyGuy
  #2818073 23-Nov-2021 20:41
Behodar:

 

This is the sort of thing I was trying to figure out last week. It seems to be impossible to answer this until the government actually releases the actual rules (as opposed to just a summary).

 

 

It's here: https://legislation.govt.nz/bill/government/2021/0101/latest/whole.html#LMS603365

 

Enjoy!



Behodar
  #2818074 23-Nov-2021 20:47
PolicyGuy:

 

It's here: https://legislation.govt.nz/bill/government/2021/0101/latest/whole.html#LMS603365

 

Enjoy!

 

 

That doesn't contain the words "red", "orange", "green", "protection" or "framework" so it doesn't look to be the one we're interested in (although I freely admit that I didn't attempt to actually read it).

wellygary
  #2818077 23-Nov-2021 20:52
PolicyGuy:

 

Behodar:

 

This is the sort of thing I was trying to figure out last week. It seems to be impossible to answer this until the government actually releases the actual rules (as opposed to just a summary).

 

 

It's here: https://legislation.govt.nz/bill/government/2021/0101/latest/whole.html#LMS603365

 

Enjoy!

 

 

 

 

yeah, but there are no details in it

 

It is enabling legislation that will allow places to demand certificates and require staff to be vaccinated... BUT the juicy details of who and where are still all to come in a public health order that we still haven’t seen ....

 

 

 

i’m guessing they will issue a special order for Auckland hairdressers... with the rest to come next week after cabinet on the 29th  

timmmay
  #2818081 23-Nov-2021 21:05
kiwifidget:

 

Our supreme leader thinks it would be nice to have a mid-Dec xmas function now that the rules have changed.

 

 

Jacinda?! ;)

kiwifidget

"Cookie"
  #2818087 23-Nov-2021 21:35
timmmay:

 

kiwifidget:

 

Our supreme leader thinks it would be nice to have a mid-Dec xmas function now that the rules have changed.

 

 

Jacinda?! ;)

 

 

Well that would be funny, but no. 




Dingbatt
  #2818136 24-Nov-2021 07:29
timmmay:

 

kiwifidget:

 

Our supreme leader thinks it would be nice to have a mid-Dec xmas function now that the rules have changed.

 

 

Jacinda?! ;)

 

 

The OP said “in Auckland”, so mutually exclusive I’m afraid.

 

And as an aside, the guidelines would have Auckland in Orange, as “The health system facing an unsustainable number of hospitalisations” is what triggers Red. But, go figure.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

