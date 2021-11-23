My little Auckland based club of 40-odd people (mostly pensioners) have been having online meetings during lockdown.

Our supreme leader thinks it would be nice to have a mid-Dec xmas function now that the rules have changed.

We are thinking of hiring a room and having a luncheon. Either BYO food, or bring a plate for sharing.

Sort of an indoor picnic, with vaccine pass as entry requirement.

Would we all have to wear masks whenever we were not eating/drinking?

Would having shared food even be allowed?

Is there anything in the red traffic light that would prevent us from even contemplating this?