How about some estimates of case numbers now that we know when restrictions will ease. It will be interesting to look back at the end of March and see how accurate or not our estimates were.
My estimate is 1500 per day.
how many covid cases - end of march 2022 ...
200
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
100 - 120 per day.
600/day and we wont be looking forward to winter.
Te Pūnaha Matatini resorting to asking Geekzone now?
Is there really a need for yet another COVID thread? Can’t see the point of this. What will it prove? One poster can put up their guess then later gets to say ”told ya!”?
It's a post-apocalyptic version of "Guess The Weight of the Cake" at the church fete.
Between 4000 and 5000 a day based on UK modes
Probably 10-15 deaths/day
Stabilise around July when the older population and at risk and vaccinated have all been impacted or died.
Then we prosecute the Govt for genocide, or at-least manslaughter.
And yes... I'm serious. Every MP, All of them...
And this is be being positive.... Honest...
IMO it will worsen as we head into winter . But depends on how quickly children are vaccinated as they will be a major source of the spread if they aren't.
It also depends on how much testing is done, and how many people won't bother getting tested. Also whether the government will continue to do free testing for everyone, or change the way testing is done. Guessing 500 a day will be normal with 10 deaths a day.
If we are fully vaccinated and hopefully 5-11 kids are included and the vulnerable have their third doses and the rest of us who have reached 6 months have had our third dose, then case numbers are not that relevant. It's about hospital beds and ICU. I assume the traffic lights will ramp up as beds ramp up, and vice versa
Two of our ethnic communities are well down on vaccinations, and IIRC they are about 75% of cases. So, of the rest, the majority, the incidence is relatively low. When those groups catch up, thats quite a good gain. My concern is the older group that have health issues and rest homes.
I hope they publish the vax and non vax incidence of the dailies, to reassure the vaccinated and give a nudge to the anti vaxxers
MikeB4: Good grief, this is one of the most uncaring and frankly callous threads if have seen here in over a decade of being a member.
Let's try and have at least some empathy and thought for others instead playing stupid number games. This disgusts me.
You wonder how many are genuine thoughts and how many are "I told you so, New Zealand" thoughts
I'll take a totally different view.
Why do you think case numbers are important and why do you think they will still be important by the end of March? Will we even care about the number of cases? What is this going to tell or or what does it mean? Do you think everybody who tests positive at home using a RAT (which the govt will hopefully legalise by then because Hipkins said they're key going forward) will even report their positive test or will they just self isolate and get on with life which is what is happening overseas?
The only thing that is really relevant going forward is the number of people who are in ICU/hospital and whether our health system is being overwhelmed.
Personally I see case numbers staying pretty low and really don't pick the sort of numbers that people are talking about being reality.
I agree the hospitalization number is the most important metric but you could probably create an equation that includes the daily cases and vaccination numbers to estimate hospitalizations so the daily cases might be useful. Of course the number is only from those tested so you would need to up it to include the untested.
I don't think it's callous to think about a number. We are all armchair experts so let's see how 'expert' we really are. And epidemiologists and government modelers are doing it all the time. It's also an indication of how well or not we think the government measures to control it are going to work out.
I'm not sure other countries experiences can be used as guidelines. We are two separate islands with a lot of rural communities and only a few large conurbations so physically isolated much of the time. That's not the same as many other countries. We are probably akin to a well vaccinated, sparsely populated US state, if there is such a thing.
+1. This.
That's my view too. and according to all government actions - that's how they see it too.
Numbers are important but proved to be irrelevant in the current outbreak, especially in the past 6-8 weeks, once high level of vaccination is achieved, once most vulnerable (+ hesitant antivaxers) are taken care of - we as NZ, should be at the sweet spot. "traffic light" system is designed for that very reason.
I'm also glad that government does not rush opening up the borders as Aussies did again. Is not that how their Delta outbreak started?
