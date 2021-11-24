SJB: How about some estimates of case numbers now that we know when restrictions will ease. It will be interesting to look back at the end of March and see how accurate or not our estimates were. My estimate is 1500 per day.

I'll take a totally different view.

Why do you think case numbers are important and why do you think they will still be important by the end of March? Will we even care about the number of cases? What is this going to tell or or what does it mean? Do you think everybody who tests positive at home using a RAT (which the govt will hopefully legalise by then because Hipkins said they're key going forward) will even report their positive test or will they just self isolate and get on with life which is what is happening overseas?

The only thing that is really relevant going forward is the number of people who are in ICU/hospital and whether our health system is being overwhelmed.

Personally I see case numbers staying pretty low and really don't pick the sort of numbers that people are talking about being reality.