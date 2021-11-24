Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHealth and fitnessHow many Covid-19 cases by the end of March 2022?

SJB

SJB

2140 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#290639 24-Nov-2021 19:32
Send private message

How about some estimates of case numbers now that we know when restrictions will ease. It will be interesting to look back at the end of March and see how accurate or not our estimates were.

 

My estimate is 1500 per day.

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
Batman
Mad Scientist
27657 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2818781 24-Nov-2021 19:45
Send private message

how many covid cases - end of march 2022 ...

 

200




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

scuwp
3564 posts

Uber Geek


  #2818784 24-Nov-2021 19:50
Send private message

100 - 120 per day.  




Always be yourself, unless you can be Batman, then always be the Batman

compound
77 posts

Master Geek


  #2818787 24-Nov-2021 19:58
Send private message

600/day and we wont be looking forward to winter.



Dingbatt
5642 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2818792 24-Nov-2021 20:20
Send private message

Te Pūnaha Matatini resorting to asking Geekzone now?




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

Geektastic
16632 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2818795 24-Nov-2021 20:25
Send private message

3000





eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6177 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2818800 24-Nov-2021 20:38
Send private message

Is there really a need for yet another COVID thread? Can’t see the point of this. What will it prove? One poster can put up their guess then later gets to say ”told ya!”?




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Geektastic
16632 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2818899 24-Nov-2021 22:48
Send private message

eracode:

 

Is there really a need for yet another COVID thread? Can’t see the point of this. What will it prove? One poster can put up their guess then later gets to say ”told ya!”?

 

 

 

 

It's a post-apocalyptic version of "Guess The Weight of the Cake" at the church fete.







openmedia
2730 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2818935 25-Nov-2021 00:10
Send private message

Between 4000 and 5000  a day based on UK modes

 

Probably 10-15 deaths/day

 

Stabilise around July when the older population and at risk and vaccinated have all been impacted or died.

 

Then we prosecute the Govt for genocide, or at-least manslaughter.

 

And yes... I'm serious. Every MP, All of them...

 

And this is be being positive.... Honest...




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

mattwnz
18600 posts

Uber Geek


  #2818937 25-Nov-2021 00:34
Send private message

IMO it will worsen as we head into winter . But depends on how quickly children are vaccinated as they will be a major source of the spread if they aren't.

 

It also depends on how much testing is done, and how many people won't bother getting tested. Also whether the government will continue to do free testing for everyone, or change the way testing is done. Guessing 500 a day will be normal with 10 deaths a day.

MikeB4
17004 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2818952 25-Nov-2021 06:53
Send private message

Good grief, this is one of the most uncaring and frankly callous threads if have seen here in over a decade of being a member.

Let's try and have at least some empathy and thought for others instead playing stupid number games. This disgusts me.

tdgeek
26219 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2818955 25-Nov-2021 07:18
Send private message

If we are fully vaccinated and hopefully 5-11 kids are included and the vulnerable have their third doses and the rest of us who have reached 6 months have had our third dose, then case numbers are not that relevant. It's about hospital beds and ICU. I assume the traffic lights will ramp up as beds ramp up, and vice versa

 

Two of our ethnic communities are well down on vaccinations, and IIRC they are about 75% of cases. So, of the rest, the majority, the incidence is relatively low. When those groups catch up, thats quite a good gain. My concern is the older group that have health issues and rest homes.

 

I hope they publish the vax and non vax incidence of the dailies, to reassure the vaccinated and give a nudge to the anti vaxxers

 

 

tdgeek
26219 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2818956 25-Nov-2021 07:20
Send private message

MikeB4: Good grief, this is one of the most uncaring and frankly callous threads if have seen here in over a decade of being a member.

Let's try and have at least some empathy and thought for others instead playing stupid number games. This disgusts me.

 

You wonder how many are genuine thoughts and how many are "I told you so, New Zealand" thoughts

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2818958 25-Nov-2021 07:21
Send private message

SJB:

 

How about some estimates of case numbers now that we know when restrictions will ease. It will be interesting to look back at the end of March and see how accurate or not our estimates were.

 

My estimate is 1500 per day.

 

 

I'll take a totally different view.

 

Why do you think case numbers are important and why do you think they will still be important by the end of March?  Will we even care about the number of cases? What is this going to tell or or what does it mean? Do you think everybody who tests positive at home using a RAT (which the govt will hopefully legalise by then because Hipkins said they're key going forward) will even report their positive test or will they just self isolate and get on with life which is what is happening overseas?

 

The only thing that is really relevant going forward is the number of people who are in ICU/hospital and whether our health system is being overwhelmed.

 

Personally I see case numbers staying pretty low and really don't pick the sort of numbers that people are talking about being reality.

 

 

 

 

SJB

SJB

2140 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2818975 25-Nov-2021 08:22
Send private message

I agree the hospitalization number is the most important metric but you could probably create an equation that includes the daily cases and vaccination numbers to estimate hospitalizations so the daily cases might be useful. Of course the number is only from those tested so you would need to up it to include the untested.

 

I don't think it's callous to think about a number. We are all armchair experts so let's see how 'expert' we really are. And epidemiologists and government modelers are doing it all the time. It's also an indication of how well or not we think the government measures to control it are going to work out.

 

I'm not sure other countries experiences can be used as guidelines. We are two separate islands with a lot of rural communities and only a few large conurbations so physically isolated much of the time. That's not the same as many other countries. We are probably akin to a well vaccinated, sparsely populated US state, if there is such a thing.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

kobiak
1574 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2818979 25-Nov-2021 08:35
Send private message

sbiddle:

 

I'll take a totally different view.

 

Why do you think case numbers are important and why do you think they will still be important by the end of March?  Will we even care about the number of cases? What is this going to tell or or what does it mean? Do you think everybody who tests positive at home using a RAT (which the govt will hopefully legalise by then because Hipkins said they're key going forward) will even report their positive test or will they just self isolate and get on with life which is what is happening overseas?

 

The only thing that is really relevant going forward is the number of people who are in ICU/hospital and whether our health system is being overwhelmed.

 

Personally I see case numbers staying pretty low and really don't pick the sort of numbers that people are talking about being reality.

 

 

+1. This.

 

That's my view too. and according to all government actions - that's how they see it too.

 

Numbers are important but proved to be irrelevant in the current outbreak, especially in the past 6-8 weeks, once high level of vaccination is achieved, once most vulnerable (+ hesitant antivaxers) are taken care of - we as NZ, should be at the sweet spot. "traffic light" system is designed for that very reason.

 

I'm also glad that government does not rush opening up the borders as Aussies did again. Is not that how their Delta outbreak started? 

 

 




helping others at evgenyk.nz

 1 | 2 | 3
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32

Logitech Introduces New Mouse Devices With Both Left and Right Hand Options
Posted 12-May-2022 17:25

Epson Unveils Smallest, Lightest and Most Compact 20,000 Lumens Projector
Posted 12-May-2022 17:23

New Zealand's Most Remote Schools Connected With 4G Network Upgrade
Posted 12-May-2022 17:20

D-Link A/NZ Launches G415 AX1500 4G Smart Router
Posted 12-May-2022 17:11

Synology RT6600ax Review
Posted 11-May-2022 15:00

Seagate Introduces New Collectible External Drives Inspired by the Star Wars Galaxy
Posted 4-May-2022 17:45

OPPO Find X5 Pro Review
Posted 3-May-2022 17:42








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 