

After being stung at a mid city on The Terrace dentist who after the very expensive filling, made me an appointment with the in house hygienist who charged me $250 for doing a clean and polish of one quarter of my teeth and who wanted me to come back another three times to finish! I cancelled the next appointment and took up a grab-one deal for cleaning $90 including X-ray. Never went back to the original dentist. Treat me also have these deals sometimes.



Now I ask for a quote for any treatment. I find suburban dentists that are not part of a group are cheaper.