I have a good dentist, Lumino, but they way they charge seems somewhat biased towards them rather than the patient:
- One filling costs about $300 and takes 45 minutes, due to set up, anesthetic, and post procedure cleaning I expect
- A second filling takes an additional 15 minutes and costs another $300
- A recommended clean by the dentist (the hygienist is on leave) is another 15 minutes and cost an additional $200. Normally it takes a hygienist 45 minutes or more, so I feel somewhat ripped off. They told me "you'll get the same clean as the full hygienist appointment" but I'm skeptical as they seem busy that whole time.
This is clearly great for them, they get all the extra revenue with little extra time required. It adds up to about $750 for 1.25 hours work. It might be standard practice.
The Lumino checkup cost $114 including three x-rays.
Any thoughts?