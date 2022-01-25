Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Dentist charging - per service vs time based
timmmay

18547 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#293481 25-Jan-2022 10:55
Send private message

I have a good dentist, Lumino, but they way they charge seems somewhat biased towards them rather than the patient:

 

  • One filling costs about $300 and takes 45 minutes, due to set up, anesthetic, and post procedure cleaning I expect
  • A second filling takes an additional 15 minutes and costs another $300
  • A recommended clean by the dentist (the hygienist is on leave) is another 15 minutes and cost an additional $200. Normally it takes a hygienist 45 minutes or more, so I feel somewhat ripped off. They told me "you'll get the same clean as the full hygienist appointment" but I'm skeptical as they seem busy that whole time.

This is clearly great for them, they get all the extra revenue with little extra time required. It adds up to about $750 for 1.25 hours work. It might be standard practice.

 

The Lumino checkup cost $114 including three x-rays.

 

Any thoughts?

 1 | 2
dacraka
720 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2856031 25-Jan-2022 11:09
Send private message

I went yesterday to a family run dentist, checkup, clean by the dentist (as they don't have hygienists) and x-rays for $170. They used to charge $120, but since put their prices up. Mokoia Rd Dental, in Birkenhead it was.

 

I left Lumino because I felt they were charging me too much money. Glad I left and have been going to the above for about eight years now and happier for it.

scuwp
3578 posts

Uber Geek


  #2856036 25-Jan-2022 11:20
Send private message

You are not just paying for their time. Materials, tools, equipment, (very expensive and often 1 use only), rent, staff, power, not to mention years of training, experience, and technical knowledge that continuously needs updating. You can't just equate time to cost.




timmmay

18547 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2856041 25-Jan-2022 11:25
Send private message

scuwp: You are not just paying for their time. Materials, tools, equipment, (very expensive and often 1 use only), rent, staff, power, not to mention years of training, experience, and technical knowledge that continuously needs updating. You can't just equate time to cost.

 

True, and the consumables have a cost. Their time has value which reflects their experience though, so when they charge full price for something that takes them a lot less time it doesn't feel like a reasonable charge. Even a small reducing in price to cater for their reduced time would be a good thing to show customers they're being a bit reasonable.

 

I'm wondering what other dentists do - I might call another dentist I go to occasionally.



rugrat
2737 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2856051 25-Jan-2022 11:58
Send private message

I’d shop around, their prices sound high to me.

 

I got a cracked filling removed and replaced for around $100 a couple years ago. 

 

Edit: It only took about 15-20 minutes, not 45. Maybe a new filling is a lot more work then replacing one?

Eva888
1150 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2856085 25-Jan-2022 13:32
Send private message

After being stung at a mid city on The Terrace dentist who after the very expensive filling, made me an appointment with the in house hygienist who charged me $250 for doing a clean and polish of one quarter of my teeth and who wanted me to come back another three times to finish! I cancelled the next appointment and took up a grab-one deal for cleaning $90 including X-ray. Never went back to the original dentist. Treat me also have these deals sometimes.

Now I ask for a quote for any treatment. I find suburban dentists that are not part of a group are cheaper.

networkn
27581 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2856087 25-Jan-2022 13:37
Send private message

I'd like to find a decent dentist who is moderate/reasonable in central Auckland. My dentist is hard to get an appointment with and seems stupidly expensive. 

 

 

Behodar
8346 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2856088 25-Jan-2022 13:37
Send private message

As luck would have it, I had two fillings this morning. In and out in 25 minutes. Total cost $305. This was at a local dentist, not a chain.



elpenguino
2479 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2856104 25-Jan-2022 14:31
Send private message

Yupp. A suburban dentist will most likely have much lower rent than a CBD one.

My local practice doesn't have to pay for TV advertising either.

I had a crown done for about $850 some years ago, my workmates told me theirs were a few hundred dollars more.

My view is that if you/we patronise franchises like Lumino at the expense of independent operators, the industry will consolidate around those chains, leading to a decrease in competition and all the disadvantages that brings such as price rorting.




networkn
27581 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2856107 25-Jan-2022 14:34
Send private message

elpenguino: Yupp. A suburban dentist will most likely have much lower rent than a CBD one.

My local practice doesn't have to pay for TV advertising either.

I had a crown done for about $850 some years ago, my workmates told me theirs were a few hundred dollars more.

My view is that if you/we patronise franchises like Lumino at the expense of independent operators, the industry will consolidate around those chains, leading to a decrease in competition and all the disadvantages that brings such as price rorting.

 

My last 2 root canals and crowns were $2300+!

 

Both were suburban dentists (Avondale and Green Bay)

 

 

James Bond
1164 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2856110 25-Jan-2022 14:41
Send private message

I had a check up. including xrays and 30 minute clean about 10 days ago. $190~

 

I also need two crowns and I have been quoted $2600. Christchurch suburban dentist.

elpenguino
2479 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2856115 25-Jan-2022 14:47
Send private message

networkn:

My last 2 root canals and crowns were $2300+!


Both were suburban dentists (Avondale and Green Bay)


 



Yikes.
It hurts in more than one way.




Mehrts
507 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2856119 25-Jan-2022 14:49
Send private message

I'm super glad to have dental/hygeinist work funded via the NZDF after hearing those prices! 😬

timmmay

18547 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2856121 25-Jan-2022 14:55
Send private message

My Lumino branch is suburban, so rent probably not a big issue. I've had crowns done various places all about $1600 in the past few years.

 

I called another dentist who said they'd have to do a consultation for $100 or so to have a look and decide what to do / pricing. Might be a worthwhile cost for discovery.

scuwp
3578 posts

Uber Geek


  #2856122 25-Jan-2022 14:57
Send private message

elpenguino:
networkn:

 

My last 2 root canals and crowns were $2300+!

 

 

 

Both were suburban dentists (Avondale and Green Bay)

 

 

 

 

 



Yikes.
It hurts in more than one way.

 

 

 

Recent root canal $1200, and crown to come another $1200. 

 

While getting it done the dentist showed me a special drill they use. Can only use it once and it cost $300!!

 

I should have been a dentist....

 

 




trig42
5365 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2856149 25-Jan-2022 15:45
Send private message

^ Should have been a Dental Equipment Supplier :)

