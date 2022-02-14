I'm enrolled at a doctors practice which enabled an online portal a couple of years ago - something I support. This portal allowed for a patient (user) to enable 2FA on their account.

Given in this account I am able to request repeat prescriptions, see test results (blood panels, etc.), update personal information, see allergies, among other things, it seems pertinent to want to a 2FA/MFA option on this publicly hosted website.

Sometime in the last year (I don't visit the doctors often) they migrated to a new website - appears to be the same system underneath, maybe just updated. But a different domain name and *almost* none of the information from the previous website has been migrated (aside from username, password (!!), repeat prescriptions and a couple of other things). Any new information will be uploaded to this new site - (hosted on AWS... Can an NZ health service host patient information on public cloud not located in NZ?).

This new website does not have any 2FA options. So my account is accessible via username/password combo only.

Additionally, the old website is still up and available, which means they have another copy of my data hosted somewhere else.

My questions at this stage are;



1. As the specific patient data pertains to me, does this mean I effectively own that data on both sites?

2. Assume yes to point 1, has anyone successfully opened a dialogue with their provider to discuss their data-hygiene and life cycle practices? is there a general process for this?

3. Can a health service host patient records in a non-NZ based server?

3a. They are at least using the Australian AZ/Sydney DC, so less concerned, but still curious.

My main concerns here are;

- A move backwards in security with no 2FA in place now for my critical health information.

- No notification (as far as I'm aware) of any move to a new service... less concerned with this one.

- General knowledge of some bad practices when it comes to health and law (firm) services in IT, so want to make sure things are good, particularly as they now have multiple copies of my data hosted on multiple public websites, hosted on different services.

I have also sent an email into the website owner to find out more info and query some things, but thought I'd also ask some questions here.