Hey Guys,

Just signed up with AIA and got the Vitality subscription.

Wanting to hear from current users that use this and whether you have any hints tips or hacks on how to best use the points systems?

What rewards do you opt for?

I see you can get an apple watch after 24 months? seems a long time.

I am a fairly active user, train 1hour at least 4 days a week @ gym, mountain bike, hunt and all the rest so I should be able to rack up points reasonably fast - have a Garmin Fenix 7x tracking my activities.

Keen to hear your thoughts :)

Cheers - Al