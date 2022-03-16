I'm a bit late to this, but saw an article on The Warehouse Group website talking about free Melanoma NZ spot checks.

Has been running since April, 2021. Past and current van locations.

Latest Van location update:

FREE Skin Cancer Spot Checks, The Warehouse, Morrinsville:

Monday, 21 March 2022 - 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm

"If you are planning on attending, please remember this is a public event and spot checks will be provided on a first come, first served basis."

"The free skin cancer spot check on the van is provided by a qualified medical professional who has offered his/her expertise for anyone concerned about certain lesion(s) on their skin. Its purpose is to raise general awareness about your skin and skin cancer, and therefore a diagnosis will not be provided. As you are having just certain lesion(s) looked at, we recommend you also make your own arrangements for a more thorough full body skin check with your GP or a specialist."