My dad has Sjögren's which causes dry eyes. He's mostly just treated the symptoms with various types of Refresh eye drops, there's one that worked best for him but it would pay to try a few until you find one that's best for your eyes and condition.



"Single use" droppers are more expensive but you can probably get several applications out of each one without risk of infection as you'll be going through them fairly quickly. Probably lower risk of infection and fewer preservatives than the larger bottles, just carry a few around in your pocket each day.