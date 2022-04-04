outdoorsnz:

I've got both and they both work well. The Grayl wins on ease of use and the straw wins on cheapness :)

I still use one of the stainless steel Grayls that they used to make, as well as having one of the newer ones, which are definitely lighter for tramping. They're not at all cheap but are definitely the best method I've found for filtered personal drinking water - fill it up, press the filter insert down slowly and then it's effectively a normal drinking bottle.

The lifestraw or Sawyer mini take a bit of effort to suck the water through, so aren't as non-noticeable in use as the Grayl, but if you're used to a camelbak or similar I suppose it wouldn't be that different. The advantage of the mini is that it's more convenient to use one of their filtration setups when you need to filter litres of water at a time for meals etc rather than refilling the Grayl five or six times. When I bought my minis the other advantage was that they were relatively cheap and light, so I bought a four-pack for around $100, popped one in each pack and left a spare in the car and the house for emergencies.

In use, I ended up using the Grayls for personal drinking and the Survivor filter for larger scale water purification. I'm amazed at how much more expensive everything has got though - I paid USD$80 for the Survivor filter rather than the USD$150 price it currently is on Amazon, and I bought my stainless Grayl and a three-pack of filters for around the same price that Bivouac are charging for a plastic bottle with a single filter. The Grayls are still worth the price though, and have accompanied me on trips around the world into areas where even in "good" accommodation the standard drinking water isn't always reliable - it only took a single incident for my travelling companions to do the same.