outdoorsnz:

Getting back to full fitness following 2-3 years of right foot stress fracture and a similar stress issue in other foot.
Have slowly worked my way back and now aiming for big circuits of around 8 hours.
It is really important for plenty of fluid intake to avoid cramp and fatigue that can result from lack of water.
Drinking water from a creek is safe some of the time, but there is risk of human and animal borne parasites etc! Have heard horror stories!
I will grab some chlorine tablets for emergencies.
Looking for recommendations for NZ retailers / online stores that sell tramping bladders / drink bottle purification solutions?
Thanks