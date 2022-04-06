outdoorsnz:

I am after a true GPS fitness tracking watch that will track my outdoor activities without the need to use my phone GPS.

Looks like Fitbit 4 & 5 fit the bill. Any other brands that are well supported in NZ?

I looked at the oneplus watch, but doesn't look like it is well supported outside of US.

Does it work well with the google fit app?

What I'm really interested in that it will track my walks (or bike) by True GPS and provides detailed stats that can be viewed afterwards.

I quite like the google fit app, but battery life using phone GPS is not great. Features I really want to see are map view of the walk, stats on height, pace , time and distance.

A built in compass would also be helpful.

What are the fitbit strap build quality like? I had a fitbit charge some time ago and sadly it broke and wasn't the best.

Thanks :-)