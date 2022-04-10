Hi

Just got a replacement blood pressure monitor when I discovered that my original unit wasn't very accurate.

I purchased this newer unit from TradeMe and assumed it would be fairly straight-forward to connect it to my Android Phone (Samsung Galaxy 20+), but in unwrapping the unit discovered that I needed to install the latest app software from the USA. Unfortunately, the written instructions for Android were poorly put together and when these didn't work instantly, I tried a shortcut by installing the app software from a UK website.

This shortcut didn't work and I've so some components working and some not.

I know, contact the seller and demand full install instructions or a refund... but I figured that I can do this... Or I probably could this a few weeks ago (before the reason for buying a new unit arose)!!!!

Anyway, I'm hoping that someone also purchased the same device and got it working... And is prepared to baby-sit me through the install!

Btw, my brother-in-law in the UK, got the app software installed and working using his apple iphone... And if necessary, I will borrow my wife's iphone and get it working before returning to the Android failure!!!!