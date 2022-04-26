Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHealth and fitnessSnip.co.nz vasectomy options
Stu1

1077 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#295819 26-Apr-2022 11:08
Send private message quote this post

Finally made the decision to snip it. There is a company called snip.co.nz which is a non scalpel option . Has anyone used this company , what would be the benefits laser verses scalpel ?

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
elpenguino
2472 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2906774 26-Apr-2022 11:10
Send private message quote this post

Well, for starters , doing anything with a laser is way more geeky and thus deserves +1




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
Stu1

1077 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2906778 26-Apr-2022 11:15
Send private message quote this post

elpenguino:

Well, for starters , doing anything with a laser is way more geeky and thus deserves +1



Haha sounds cool but yet still painfull, there faqs are quite good they recommend a medley of mixed vegetables as an ice pack option

elpenguino
2472 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2906779 26-Apr-2022 11:17
Send private message quote this post

Yes, anything that goes near the area in question will result in a little pain but that's what drugs are for right? 

 

I went through this the old fashioned way so I can't comment on the new way. The old way was fine - like a lot of these things, the local anaesthetic is the worst part.




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21



Stu1

1077 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2906783 26-Apr-2022 11:32
Send private message quote this post

elpenguino:

Yes, anything that goes near the area in question will result in a little pain but that's what drugs are for right? 


I went through this the old fashioned way so I can't comment on the new way. The old way was fine - like a lot of these things, the local anaesthetic is the worst part.



I should do it over next long weekend so have an excuse to have an Xbox weekend , will look at old fashion way as well, laser sounds less painful

Jase2985
11594 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2906784 26-Apr-2022 11:34
Send private message quote this post

I used SNIP at the Manukau family planning center in Westfield Manukau, at the beginning of Feb for my vasectomy.

 

Was really quick, done in less than 10 minutes, was slightly painful/uncomfortable when it was getting done but after that i was pretty much pain free and just avoided heavy lifting/exercise for a week.

 

Im coming up to the 3 month mark for the post-vasectomy semen test to see if its worked or not. 

evilonenz
/dev/urandom
219 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2906787 26-Apr-2022 11:39
Send private message quote this post

Following with interest, wife is currently pregnant with twins, so I'm going to need to go through this in the next wee while!

gbwelly
1143 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2906793 26-Apr-2022 11:51
Send private message quote this post

Stu1: what would be the benefits laser verses scalpel ?

 

Well, the old way was truly terrifying, involving cuts both sides and crochet hooks and took place outside the ball sack.

 

When I had it done at the Wellington snip branch it was scoff some roofies, then a single hole on the centre seam which sounded like it was done with a bus ticket clipper, then a whiff of burnt flesh, then home.

 

Not advisable, but a mate who had the same procedure done actually rode in a cycling race the following day, so that should give you an idea of how minor the recovery is. 









Stu1

1077 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2906797 26-Apr-2022 12:00
Send private message quote this post

gbwelly:

Stu1: what would be the benefits laser verses scalpel ?


Well, the old way was truly terrifying, involving cuts both sides and crochet hooks and took place outside the ball sack.


When I had it done at the Wellington snip branch it was scoff some roofies, then a single hole on the centre seam which sounded like it was done with a bus ticket clipper, then a whiff of burnt flesh, then home.


Not advisable, but a mate who had the same procedure done actually rode in a cycling race the following day, so that should give you an idea of how minor the recovery is. 



Burnt flesh doesn’t sound appealing but the old way sounds like torture

Stu1

1077 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2906800 26-Apr-2022 12:04
Send private message quote this post

Jase2985:

I used SNIP at the Manukau family planning center in Westfield Manukau, at the beginning of Feb for my vasectomy.


Was really quick, done in less than 10 minutes, was slightly painful/uncomfortable when it was getting done but after that i was pretty much pain free and just avoided heavy lifting/exercise for a week.


Im coming up to the 3 month mark for the post-vasectomy semen test to see if its worked or not. 



I was just reading about the follow up, hope you pass the 3 month test

elpenguino
2472 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2906811 26-Apr-2022 13:04
Send private message quote this post

gbwelly:

 

Stu1: what would be the benefits laser verses scalpel ?

 

Well, the old way was truly terrifying, involving cuts both sides and crochet hooks and took place outside the ball sack.

 

 

I was invited to take a look at proceedings at this point.

 

No thanks :-)




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
862 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2906814 26-Apr-2022 13:20
Send private message quote this post

And definitely take seriously the advice about contraception after the op.

 

A friend with 3 daughters figured "I'm sure I'm clear now" a month after the op. Now he has 4 daughters.




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

Delphinus
593 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2906815 26-Apr-2022 13:21
Send private message quote this post

I went through the "no scalpel" technique just over a month ago.

 

Completely painless. Surgeon told me it's important not to be 'staunch' so when I felt a tickle told him and he just added more anesthetic. I had an incision on each side so I guess they used the crochet hook. I wasn't watching.

 

Drove home, took 2 paracetamol when I got home and that was it. Just took it easy for the next week. I'd recommend taking at least the next day off work.

 

 

 

I'd strongly recommend waiting 7 days before testing the equipment. I only lasted 4 and resulted in a 'sour lollies' feeling for the next 12 hours in my groin.


Delphinus
593 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2906816 26-Apr-2022 13:23
Send private message quote this post

Gurezaemon:

 

And definitely take seriously the advice about contraception after the op.

 

A friend with 3 daughters figured "I'm sure I'm clear now" a month after the op. Now he has 4 daughters.

 

 

Was this due to regrowing/rejoining? ie did they need to re-do the surgery?

 

I gave sample #4 to a vet friend to check under a microscope and it was clear apart from a single head without a tail.

MikeAqua
6837 posts

Uber Geek


  #2906832 26-Apr-2022 13:55
Send private message quote this post

Out of curiosity is the snip govt subsidised?  Common sense says it should be, but you never know.




Mike

elpenguino
2472 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2906836 26-Apr-2022 14:03
Send private message quote this post

MikeAqua:

 

Out of curiosity is the snip govt subsidised?  Common sense says it should be, but you never know.

 

 

Actually, common sense says some people should be made to do it.




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Secure VPN



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 