Well, for starters , doing anything with a laser is way more geeky and thus deserves +1
Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21
elpenguino:
Well, for starters , doing anything with a laser is way more geeky and thus deserves +1
Yes, anything that goes near the area in question will result in a little pain but that's what drugs are for right?
I went through this the old fashioned way so I can't comment on the new way. The old way was fine - like a lot of these things, the local anaesthetic is the worst part.
Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21
elpenguino:
Yes, anything that goes near the area in question will result in a little pain but that's what drugs are for right?
I went through this the old fashioned way so I can't comment on the new way. The old way was fine - like a lot of these things, the local anaesthetic is the worst part.
I used SNIP at the Manukau family planning center in Westfield Manukau, at the beginning of Feb for my vasectomy.
Was really quick, done in less than 10 minutes, was slightly painful/uncomfortable when it was getting done but after that i was pretty much pain free and just avoided heavy lifting/exercise for a week.
Im coming up to the 3 month mark for the post-vasectomy semen test to see if its worked or not.
Following with interest, wife is currently pregnant with twins, so I'm going to need to go through this in the next wee while!
Stu1: what would be the benefits laser verses scalpel ?
Well, the old way was truly terrifying, involving cuts both sides and crochet hooks and took place outside the ball sack.
When I had it done at the Wellington snip branch it was scoff some roofies, then a single hole on the centre seam which sounded like it was done with a bus ticket clipper, then a whiff of burnt flesh, then home.
Not advisable, but a mate who had the same procedure done actually rode in a cycling race the following day, so that should give you an idea of how minor the recovery is.
gbwelly:Stu1: what would be the benefits laser verses scalpel ?
Well, the old way was truly terrifying, involving cuts both sides and crochet hooks and took place outside the ball sack.
When I had it done at the Wellington snip branch it was scoff some roofies, then a single hole on the centre seam which sounded like it was done with a bus ticket clipper, then a whiff of burnt flesh, then home.
Not advisable, but a mate who had the same procedure done actually rode in a cycling race the following day, so that should give you an idea of how minor the recovery is.
Jase2985:
I used SNIP at the Manukau family planning center in Westfield Manukau, at the beginning of Feb for my vasectomy.
Was really quick, done in less than 10 minutes, was slightly painful/uncomfortable when it was getting done but after that i was pretty much pain free and just avoided heavy lifting/exercise for a week.
Im coming up to the 3 month mark for the post-vasectomy semen test to see if its worked or not.
gbwelly:
Stu1: what would be the benefits laser verses scalpel ?
Well, the old way was truly terrifying, involving cuts both sides and crochet hooks and took place outside the ball sack.
I was invited to take a look at proceedings at this point.
No thanks :-)
Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21
And definitely take seriously the advice about contraception after the op.
A friend with 3 daughters figured "I'm sure I'm clear now" a month after the op. Now he has 4 daughters.
Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations
I went through the "no scalpel" technique just over a month ago.
Completely painless. Surgeon told me it's important not to be 'staunch' so when I felt a tickle told him and he just added more anesthetic. I had an incision on each side so I guess they used the crochet hook. I wasn't watching.
Drove home, took 2 paracetamol when I got home and that was it. Just took it easy for the next week. I'd recommend taking at least the next day off work.
I'd strongly recommend waiting 7 days before testing the equipment. I only lasted 4 and resulted in a 'sour lollies' feeling for the next 12 hours in my groin.
Gurezaemon:
And definitely take seriously the advice about contraception after the op.
A friend with 3 daughters figured "I'm sure I'm clear now" a month after the op. Now he has 4 daughters.
Was this due to regrowing/rejoining? ie did they need to re-do the surgery?
I gave sample #4 to a vet friend to check under a microscope and it was clear apart from a single head without a tail.
Out of curiosity is the snip govt subsidised? Common sense says it should be, but you never know.
Mike
MikeAqua:
Out of curiosity is the snip govt subsidised? Common sense says it should be, but you never know.
Actually, common sense says some people should be made to do it.
Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21