Do you think this is a genuine complaint or I am making a mountain out of a mole hill.
JaseNZ

2576 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#295915 4-May-2022 18:32
Send private message

Last week I spent most of it in hospital and I cannot praise enough the nurse's and help that were in chch hospital they were the most amazing and supporting people I could ever wish for.
I was in the old part of the hospital and although its pretty knackered I had some awesome banter with the other 5 people that were in my room.
I did however have what I felt was one very concerning incident that happened during my stay. I have made an official complaint about it and as of yet have not heard anything back. 
Do you think I am just being too over sensitive about things ?? 




While in care on the 29th of April 2022 I was in ward 12 and was scheduled for an MRI
I was taken from my ward by an orderly and wheeled to the new hospital for the scan to be taken.
This was done late in the day which was a Friday and there were 2 gentlemen in the MRI room and the rest of the area was shut down with with lights off and no people.
The Scan was completed.
I was then pushed out into the corridor just before the entrance to the double security door's to the MRI rooms and left there.
This area was dimly lit as the out patients office was closed with lights off and there was no foot traffic at all due to the location of where I was .
The two gentleman closed the MRI entrance doors and informed me that an orderly had been called to pick me up and that they were off to get burger and chips and joked that hopefully I was still not there when they got back.
I did joke back but after some time of sitting there (20 mins) alone and in a dimly lit area with no assistance or there being any way for me to summon assistance because I was by myself and nobody else was around apart from a cleaning lady who passed me for a moment I decided the best thing to do was to navigate myself back to my ward.
I pushed the wheel chair back myself from the new hospital to ward 12 in the old hospital and my room and bed. About a 20 min walk.
I did mention this to my Senior nurse who thought this was appalling and said he was also going to write an incident report.
I wanted to raise this so it may not happen to somebody else, I am a very robust person who is very rough and ready but somebody who may not be as resilient as me may have found this to be extremely distressing to be left in a deserted area of the hospital with no way to raise help should something have happened to them.
If a medial event had of happened there would have been nobody there to have noticed this or been able to render assistance.
This to me is such an extreme deviation from what I would have expected from the level of care I should have received considering all other aspects of my care had been handled with such respect and professionalism.
I would appreciate to be advised on why this would have happened and what remedies would be put in place so this would never happen again.




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

Journeyman
910 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2910222 4-May-2022 18:28
Send private message

Seems completely valid to me. If this isn't raised then the hospital doesn't have the opportunity to review what happened so that it doesn't occur when someone's life may be on the line.

Eva888
1165 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2910224 4-May-2022 18:41
Send private message

Agree this needs to be addressed so it doesn’t happen again. As an inpatient there is every possibility of a serious medical event happening while alone. Imagine if it did and the person died. Awful thought.

linw
2500 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2910226 4-May-2022 18:44
Send private message

Good on you. Definitely you should have complained.



Eva888
1165 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2910230 4-May-2022 18:59
Send private message

Hope all is well meanwhile and you are mending. It’s a bit tough at the moment in hospitals when usual visiting isn’t allowed so patients get a bit lonely.

alasta
5736 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2910237 4-May-2022 19:46
Send private message

Sorry to hear about your experience. I would have found this experience upsetting, and I think you are absolutely right to raise this with the DHB. 

allan
1589 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2910255 4-May-2022 20:59
Send private message

Definitely grounds for a complaint. I had to lodge one last year with the Capital & Coast DHB. They were very quick in responding to me. I hope this is the same for you.

