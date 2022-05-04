Last week I spent most of it in hospital and I cannot praise enough the nurse's and help that were in chch hospital they were the most amazing and supporting people I could ever wish for.

I was in the old part of the hospital and although its pretty knackered I had some awesome banter with the other 5 people that were in my room.

I did however have what I felt was one very concerning incident that happened during my stay. I have made an official complaint about it and as of yet have not heard anything back.

Do you think I am just being too over sensitive about things ??





While in care on the 29th of April 2022 I was in ward 12 and was scheduled for an MRI

I was taken from my ward by an orderly and wheeled to the new hospital for the scan to be taken.

This was done late in the day which was a Friday and there were 2 gentlemen in the MRI room and the rest of the area was shut down with with lights off and no people.

The Scan was completed.

I was then pushed out into the corridor just before the entrance to the double security door's to the MRI rooms and left there.

This area was dimly lit as the out patients office was closed with lights off and there was no foot traffic at all due to the location of where I was .

The two gentleman closed the MRI entrance doors and informed me that an orderly had been called to pick me up and that they were off to get burger and chips and joked that hopefully I was still not there when they got back.

I did joke back but after some time of sitting there (20 mins) alone and in a dimly lit area with no assistance or there being any way for me to summon assistance because I was by myself and nobody else was around apart from a cleaning lady who passed me for a moment I decided the best thing to do was to navigate myself back to my ward.

I pushed the wheel chair back myself from the new hospital to ward 12 in the old hospital and my room and bed. About a 20 min walk.

I did mention this to my Senior nurse who thought this was appalling and said he was also going to write an incident report.

I wanted to raise this so it may not happen to somebody else, I am a very robust person who is very rough and ready but somebody who may not be as resilient as me may have found this to be extremely distressing to be left in a deserted area of the hospital with no way to raise help should something have happened to them.

If a medial event had of happened there would have been nobody there to have noticed this or been able to render assistance.

This to me is such an extreme deviation from what I would have expected from the level of care I should have received considering all other aspects of my care had been handled with such respect and professionalism.

I would appreciate to be advised on why this would have happened and what remedies would be put in place so this would never happen again.