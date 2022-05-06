I have a Garmin Venu 2 Plus. This week today is day 4 paired to my S20FE, after 3 full days and 4 nights the battery is sitting on 87%. For the same sort of period (immediately preceding) paired to my iPhone 13 Pro I would have needed to charge the watch two times and on the morning of day four it the watch battery would be circa 30%.

The settings used on the watch are exactly the same although there are minor differences in how messages alerts and calls are dealt with however I don't use the watch to answer or make calls. This is an insane difference in battery performance. I have in the back of my thoughts that this maybe something to do with the iPhones less than stellar Bluetooth.

Any ideas?