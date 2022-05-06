Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Health and fitnessGarmin Venu 2 Plus battery paired to Apple compared to paired with Galaxy.
MikeB4

17136 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

#295931 6-May-2022 11:44
Send private message quote this post

I have a Garmin Venu 2 Plus. This week today is day 4 paired to my S20FE, after 3 full days and 4 nights the battery is sitting on 87%. For the same sort of period (immediately preceding) paired to my iPhone 13 Pro I would have needed to charge the watch two times and on the morning of day four it the watch battery would be circa 30%.

 

The settings used on the watch are exactly the same although there are minor differences in how messages alerts and calls are dealt with however I don't use the watch to answer or make calls. This is an insane difference in battery performance. I have in the back of my thoughts that this maybe something to do with the iPhones less than stellar Bluetooth.

 

Any ideas?

MikeB4

17136 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2912082 9-May-2022 22:33
Send private message quote this post

Any ideas folks?

E3xtc
724 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2912124 10-May-2022 08:34
Send private message quote this post

No idea; it would seem as though (potentially) one of the devices is interacting excessively with the watch causing the drain, but you say the settings are largely the same so weird. I would suggest you raise a support request with Garmin as they are quite helpful (have been in the past in my experience), so they may be able to offer some further insight/assistance. 

alasta
5739 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2912125 10-May-2022 08:38
Send private message quote this post

87% after three days sounds like an unrealistically high battery state for a watch with an OLED display, even if you don't have it set to always on.

 

It makes me wonder if your alternative phone is misreporting the battery state. If it's 87% after three days then that would imply that it would take more than three weeks to run totally flat. I suggest you try running it flat while it's connected to your alternative phone to see how long it actually lasts. 



MikeB4

17136 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2912128 10-May-2022 08:45
Send private message quote this post

The Garmin Connect  App does not show battery status on the phones. This is displayed only on the watch. When connected to the  iphone the battery status is real as I have experienced a dead watch twice after going to bed with the watch on 70 percent and greater. Connected to my Android phone the watch will last 9+ plus days before needing a charge and even then it is still alive.

 

I am at the point I may sell my iPhone 13 Pro. 

MikeB4

17136 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2912446 10-May-2022 18:12
Send private message quote this post

I have reached out to Garmin about this, awaiting a response.

