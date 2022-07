Anyone else doing Dry July this year? Raising money for cancer research is high up on my list of things I do (that and mental health awareness), and anything I can do to help I will. Giving up beers for a month is an easy way to raise awareness and also good for my health. Not sure if I'm allowed to post a fundraising link here, but if you're keen to donate, let me know and I can send you the link.

Thanks everyone and Happy Dry July!