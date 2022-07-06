Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Health and fitness
Bone Conduction Headphones
#298670 6-Jul-2022 12:30
I just received an email from PB Tech today promoting the Shokz range of bone conduction headphones https://www.pbtech.co.nz/category/headphones-audio/headphones/brand-Shokz and wondered if anyone here had any real world experience of using them (any brand). Overseas reviews I've found range from the greatest thing since sliced bread through to being complete rubbish.

 

My background is that I've had single sided hearing for the last 20 years due to the removal of a specific type of tumour back then and even although I use a hearing aid, a "cros aid" to send sound from my non-hearing side to my goodish ear, plus Bluetooth feed from phone/laptop etc to hearing aid - that is all single sided mono sound of course.

 

I'm not looking for a high quality audiophile experience, just something to give me a sense of stereo sound again - so any input on actual use would be welcome

  #2938779 6-Jul-2022 12:39
I've used the AfterShokz (now Shokz) Aeroplex model for over a year now and, as a running headset they can't be beat. Decent enough quality and great battery life. The main advantage of these is they allow me to hear external noises, so if I'm road running I can hear traffic and everything that is going on around me. At high volumes the vibration on my head tends to get annoying, but turning them down solves it. The only minor issues I have with them is they are hard to hear when there is traffic noise, or other loudish droning noises in the background and the quality isn't that great for the price. It's definitely acceptable for what I use them for though. For the gym, I would use my in-ear headphones with memory foam tips.





