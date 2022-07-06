I just received an email from PB Tech today promoting the Shokz range of bone conduction headphones https://www.pbtech.co.nz/category/headphones-audio/headphones/brand-Shokz and wondered if anyone here had any real world experience of using them (any brand). Overseas reviews I've found range from the greatest thing since sliced bread through to being complete rubbish.

My background is that I've had single sided hearing for the last 20 years due to the removal of a specific type of tumour back then and even although I use a hearing aid, a "cros aid" to send sound from my non-hearing side to my goodish ear, plus Bluetooth feed from phone/laptop etc to hearing aid - that is all single sided mono sound of course.

I'm not looking for a high quality audiophile experience, just something to give me a sense of stereo sound again - so any input on actual use would be welcome