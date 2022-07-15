Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Health and fitnessGentle hand soap, possibly with moisturisers
quickymart

#298779 15-Jul-2022 21:02
I've been following the government guidelines for not catching coronavirus (mask, vaccinated, boosted, hand washing, etc). The last point is a bit of an issue for me as I've probably been overdoing the whole handwashing thing, and finding it's drying out my skin. I was using the foamy-Palmolive hand soap but found that was really bad for drying out the skin on my hands, so I've been using Dove shower soap instead - however I'm now finding it's having the same effect.

 

Can someone recommend a good hand soap to use on a daily basis that won't dry out the skin? Maybe something with moisturisers as well?

 

I've been looking around online and found these two, but no idea how good they are for use on a daily basis (the latter I have used a few times and thought the smell was really nice):

 

https://www.pharmacydirect.co.nz/Dettol-Soft-On-Skin-Liquid-Hand-Wash-250ml-Lemon-Lime

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/soft-care-citrus-splash-antibacterial-hand-wash-500ml_p0165822?store=9470&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIwfDZxpv5-AIVo5hmAh1vfgjREAQYByABEgJf6vD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

 

 

rscole86
  #2942405 15-Jul-2022 21:22
Since you mention overdoing the hand washing, have you considered Microshield handwash?

It's what they use in hospital's, so I assume it's not too harsh on the skin.

