kingdragonfly

Health and fitnessMonkeypox, an infectious viral disease
#298907 26-Jul-2022 16:45
I'm not seeing a thread specific to MonkeyPox. The Health Alert - U.S. Consulate General Auckland (26 July 2022) released this today 26 July 2022.

Event: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 2 Travel Health Notice for Monkeypox in Multiple Countries.

Actions to Take: Travelers should AVOID:
  • Close contact with sick people, including those with skin lesions or genital lesions.

  • Contact with dead or live wild animals such as small mammals including rodents (rats, squirrels) and non-human primates (monkeys, apes).

  • Eating or preparing meat from wild game (bushmeat) or using products derived from wild animals from Africa (creams, lotions, powders).

  • Contact with contaminated materials used by sick people (such as clothing, bedding, or materials used in healthcare settings) or that came into contact with infected animals.
Risk to the general public is low, but you should seek medical care immediately if you develop new, unexplained skin rash (lesions on any part of the body), with or without fever and chills, and avoid contact with others. If possible, call ahead before going to a healthcare facility. If you are not able to call ahead, tell a staff member as soon as you arrive that you are concerned about monkeypox.

If you are sick and could have monkeypox, delay travel by public transportation until you have been cleared by a healthcare professional or public health officials.
This is from the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is the national public health agency of the United States.

"...Anyone can get monkeypox, and CDC is carefully monitoring for monkeypox in the United States.

CDC is working to provide frontline healthcare providers and public health officials with information about what monkeypox looks like and how to manage the illness.

Many—though not all—of the reported cases have been among gay and bisexual men.

Given this, CDC is focusing on identifying and using specific channels that will directly reach gay and bisexual men across racial, ethnic, socioeconomic, and geographic backgrounds. In addition to this focused messaging,

CDC is also providing information to a wider audience about symptoms and the behaviors that can lead to the spread of monkeypox."

  #2946681 26-Jul-2022 18:28
2022 Monkeypox Outbreak Global Map

