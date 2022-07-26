kingdragonfly

Event: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 2 Travel Health Notice for Monkeypox in Multiple Countries.This is from the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is the national public health agency of the United States.
Actions to Take: Travelers should AVOID:
Risk to the general public is low, but you should seek medical care immediately if you develop new, unexplained skin rash (lesions on any part of the body), with or without fever and chills, and avoid contact with others. If possible, call ahead before going to a healthcare facility. If you are not able to call ahead, tell a staff member as soon as you arrive that you are concerned about monkeypox.
- Close contact with sick people, including those with skin lesions or genital lesions.
- Contact with dead or live wild animals such as small mammals including rodents (rats, squirrels) and non-human primates (monkeys, apes).
- Eating or preparing meat from wild game (bushmeat) or using products derived from wild animals from Africa (creams, lotions, powders).
- Contact with contaminated materials used by sick people (such as clothing, bedding, or materials used in healthcare settings) or that came into contact with infected animals.
If you are sick and could have monkeypox, delay travel by public transportation until you have been cleared by a healthcare professional or public health officials.
"...Anyone can get monkeypox, and CDC is carefully monitoring for monkeypox in the United States.
CDC is working to provide frontline healthcare providers and public health officials with information about what monkeypox looks like and how to manage the illness.
Many—though not all—of the reported cases have been among gay and bisexual men.
Given this, CDC is focusing on identifying and using specific channels that will directly reach gay and bisexual men across racial, ethnic, socioeconomic, and geographic backgrounds. In addition to this focused messaging,
CDC is also providing information to a wider audience about symptoms and the behaviors that can lead to the spread of monkeypox."