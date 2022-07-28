Hi.

Does anyone know if the Galaxy Watch can do ECG's/BP in NZ? Was about to get one for the missus, and NL website states it can, but JB website states it can't. Bit of googling and I can see it wasn't available earlier in the year, but unsure if it is now.

I see there is ways to make it work, but hate to invest based on that and then a software update stops it somehow.

If not avail, does anyone have a recommendation on a watch that may pick up irrlegular or fast heartbeats?

(Android user, and getting iPhone/apple watch is a bit out of budget)