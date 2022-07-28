Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Health and fitness Galaxy Watch and ECG
DarrenJ

94 posts

Master Geek


#298935 28-Jul-2022 17:18
Hi.

 

Does anyone know if the Galaxy Watch can do ECG's/BP in NZ?  Was about to get one for the missus, and NL website states it can, but JB website states it can't.  Bit of googling and I can see it wasn't available earlier in the year, but unsure if it is now.

 

I see there is ways to make it work, but hate to invest based on that and then a software update stops it somehow.

 

If not avail, does anyone have a recommendation on a watch that may pick up irrlegular or fast heartbeats?  

 

(Android user, and getting iPhone/apple watch is a bit out of budget)

 

 

Dingbatt
5828 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2947516 28-Jul-2022 17:39
Not in NZ versions, but in parallel imported ones. Can be side loaded into NZ ones.

 

Covered in this thread

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=97&topicid=290417

 

 




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

DarrenJ

94 posts

Master Geek


  #2947519 28-Jul-2022 18:02
Thanks, I saw that thread, but it was a bit older.  I was hoping a new development in Samsung allowing it (wishful thinking).

 

Not too keen on sideloading an App onto it - it's possible a software update could disable that side load I'm theorizing, or else I'm continually taking the watch from angry wife and tinkering with it to keep it going.  :D

 

 

 

Anyone know why it's disabled in NZ?

 

 

psychrn
1536 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2947539 28-Jul-2022 19:20
The watch would not have the technical and equipment to be able to do this function.

 

Ive bought a cheap watch from overseas that claimed to be able to take bp and basically you got a lottery of what the numbers produced.

 

In another thread on Geekzone the  Huawei Watch D which Mauricio has done an excellent review. 

 

It comes with a medical certified Bp and ECG monitoring capability. Minipump in the actual watch and Strap with little airbag which blows up just like in your usual Bp machine. This has also been certified as medical grade. 




Kiwifruta
1411 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2947549 28-Jul-2022 19:51
@DarrenJ The Quantified Scientist on YT has lots of scientifically tested fitness watch/band reviews and recommendations.

 

 

