I've decided I need to keep an eye on my blood pressure for a while, but am running into troubles finding a decent blood pressure monitor that is apple health integrated.

I saw that the Withings seems to be top of the list a lot of places, but then I've seen quite a bit of feedback to say that it can be quite inaccurate (by 10+ points in some cases!).

Does anyone have any recommendations for a smart/connected blood pressure monitor? Or, if not, even one that isn't smart (but still digital).