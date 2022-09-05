Does such a thing exist as a good dentist who is of reasonable value? I need to have some work done and ongoing care.
I've really felt my current dentist is making hay whilst the sun shines lately.
My next door neighbors son is a dentist and has a reputation for being good value.
https://www.greenbaydental.co.nz/
Hi name is Rashid.
Thanks. That's kinda funny, he is my current one and I am leaving because I've actually found him really expensive! :) He is a nice guy and a decent dentist though. His location is a bit awkward as well for me.