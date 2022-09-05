Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHealth and fitnessDentist Recommendation - Central Auckland
#299402 5-Sep-2022 10:21
Does such a thing exist as a good dentist who is of reasonable value? I need to have some work done and ongoing care. 

 

I've really felt my current dentist is making hay whilst the sun shines lately. 

 

 

  #2963399 5-Sep-2022 11:30
My next door neighbors son is a dentist and has a reputation for being good value.

 

https://www.greenbaydental.co.nz/

 

Hi name is Rashid.

 

 




  #2963409 5-Sep-2022 11:40
SATTV:

 

My next door neighbors son is a dentist and has a reputation for being good value.

 

https://www.greenbaydental.co.nz/

 

Hi name is Rashid.

 

 

 

 

Thanks. That's kinda funny, he is my current one and I am leaving because I've actually found him really expensive! :) He is a nice guy and a decent dentist though. His location is a bit awkward as well for me. 

 

 

