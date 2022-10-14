Anyone know who the best person is to contact regarding a fairly significant bug I have discovered in the web booking form at https://app.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/ while attempting to book an appointment for my second Covid booster shot? I've reported it via the standard "contact us" email address for Book My Vaccine, but I'm not thinking it's very likely that my email will end up in the right place.

It transpires that if you state your first booster was in 2021 (as mine genuinely was in Dec 2021, then we got Covid just after the 6 month mark, so just getting to have the second one now), it will advise you that no provider has any appointments available at all. If you change the first booster date to 2022, then provider and available bookings in your region all appear. I've tested with Chrome, Edge and Firefox - all with the same result, so I'm assuming it's some sort of date validation issue going on, but with no error messages appearing.