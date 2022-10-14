Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Major bug in Book My Vaccine Web Bookings
allan

1651 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#301906 14-Oct-2022 15:52
Anyone know who the best person is to contact regarding a fairly significant bug I have discovered in the web booking form at https://app.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/ while attempting to book an appointment for my second Covid booster shot? I've reported it via the standard "contact us" email address for Book My Vaccine, but I'm not thinking it's very likely that my email will end up in the right place.

 

It transpires that if you state your first booster was in 2021 (as mine genuinely was in Dec 2021, then we got Covid just after the 6 month mark, so just getting to have the second one now), it will advise you that no provider has any appointments available at all. If you change the first booster date to 2022, then provider and available bookings in your region all appear. I've tested with Chrome, Edge and Firefox - all with the same result, so I'm assuming it's some sort of date validation issue going on, but with no error messages appearing.

boosacnoodle
432 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2982661 14-Oct-2022 16:08
Looks like there is an email at the bottom. If you don't hear back, send it to the CE's office. This typically generates a swift response.

wellygary
6827 posts

Uber Geek


  #2982666 14-Oct-2022 16:26
hmm, I just did it with 25/12/2021 as the first booster date and it populated multiple booking locations  and future dates for me... (Chrome)

timmmay
18780 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2982667 14-Oct-2022 16:32
Just put in whatever date lets you make a booking, then tell them when you roll up for your vaccination.

