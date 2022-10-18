I wanted to start a general Shaving forum. For folk that use both Electric Razors and the Bladed ones.

I recently bought the Braun S9 (foil)wow its the best electric shaver ive ever had. Almost comparable with my usual wet blades. Used it tonight dry and it was so quick. You can use it wet and last week I used it with my wet shaving system. Very nice and smooth

When using a wet blade I have the Dollar Shave System (5 blade) Proraso Eucalypic and menthol shaving cream and Brush and equiv After shave lotion. This gives a very smooth shave.