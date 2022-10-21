Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Coconut oil as a memory aid
I am wondering what the community here thinks of this video. It seems fairly well-grounded but I can’t really judge the science, which is over my head. Is there anything to this? 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Nine years old. Surely this treatment would have advanced if results were promising?




https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/about-dementia/treatments/alternative-therapies/coconut-oil-and-dementia


"There is currently a lack of evidence to show that coconut oil plays any role in preventing or treating dementia or its symptoms."




I remember reading something about this a few years back that it was used in retirement homes stirred into tea or coffee and that it helped dementia patients. Can’t see that it would hurt to try it as long as it’s extra virgin and not the refined stuff. Nice mixed into cooked rice.

