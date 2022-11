I've injured myself yesterday, and wondered if a better strategy was to go to Dr/GP first, or straight to physio?

My previous history was to go straight to physio, as Dr was going to refer me there anyway.

But thinking back to earlier injuries, if you went to a Dr first, they'd send you for an xray straight away vs physio I had to wait for about 4 months before they said, treatment's not working, let's do an xray.

Any advice/experience?

GP may not be able to see me for 3-4 weeks