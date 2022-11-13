Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Health and fitnessASICS gel kayano running shoes - MVP price now vs wait for black friday sales
#302290 13-Nov-2022 01:09
The usual pricing for ASICS gel kayano 29's is $289 at Rebel sports. Currently at rebel sport for $246 as part of MVP sale however with black friday sales coming up I'm not sure which sale period is better. 

 

 

 

I'm thinking of purchasing at the current price $246 and if the black friday sales end of November are $15-20 better then returning them and buying them from another store. It's a 30 day return period as long as in same condition as you bought them. I can leave them in the box or just wear them inside the house in the interim. 

 

 

 

Anyone had any experience with these types of returns? I think I can come up with a reasonable excuse to return them if I have to but I really just want it at the best price possible. I'll get annoyed if there's a better price 2 weeks later. I suspect clearance sales are probably the best and judging by this years prices that's around $179. There is also the possibility boxing day may have better pricing.

 

 

 

Anyone have any idea which is the better sale period? in particular for running shoes.

 

 

 

edit: I was in store Wednesday, price was $289, MVP sale price was Saturday. No idea when that changed but as of Sunday it's back to $289. I wonder if I can bargain for Saturdays price? I do have a photo from the website as proof of $246 pricing

  #2995338 13-Nov-2022 01:12
You have posted this in the wrong forum. This forum is for advising other users of Bargains and Deals only. Moved.

