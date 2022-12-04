Here's a topic probably not too common on a tech site...

I am in the market to replace my bed pillows. Up until this point, I've mainly gone with a simple touch test at the store, and then bought.

But I'm wondering if there are any stores in Auckland that supply excellent pillows of all materials and firmness levels, that I can go in and buy (or have a return policy if bought online)? It seems places like Harvey Norman only have a couple of different firmness levels and few brand selections.

I generally sleep on my back or my side, I'd say these days a 50/50 split. I would consider a couple of different pillows if there are ones that are great in each category, but not great in both.