ForumsHealth and fitnessBest pillow suppliers in NZ?
Aaroona

#302589 4-Dec-2022 18:04
Here's a topic probably not too common on a tech site... 


I am in the market to replace my bed pillows. Up until this point, I've mainly gone with a simple touch test at the store, and then bought. 


But I'm wondering if there are any stores in Auckland that supply excellent pillows of all materials and firmness levels, that I can go in and buy (or have a return policy if bought online)? It seems places like Harvey Norman only have a couple of different firmness levels and few brand selections. 


I generally sleep on my back or my side, I'd say these days a 50/50 split. I would consider a couple of different pillows if there are ones that are great in each category, but not great in both.


 

timmmay
  #3005683 4-Dec-2022 19:11
After I hurt my shoulders I had to start sleeping on my back, though I now sleep on my side sometimes. I've purchased a lot of different pillows, memory foam, latex, standard, contoured memory foam made for back sleeping, etc, costing anything from $30 up to $120. The BEST pillow I've found for back and side sleeping is the KMart "feels like down" pillow for $16, works well for side and back. I'm not sure how durable it will be, but you might also consider a genuine down pillow.

 

I just did some Googling and found a Hilton Down Alternative pillow at Briscoes, on sale from $80 down to $20, though you need "king" sized pillowcases for them. I was going to get one but they're too large.

timmmay
  #3005710 4-Dec-2022 20:55
I was about to get one of the Hilton Down Alternative pillows, but checked the size... 73 x 48 cm which is quite large, apparently needs "King" sized pillowcases. Their "King" pillow is massive, larger than NZ king pillowcases. The KMart one is 66 x 44 cm (standard size), which isn't a small pillow. So lucky I checked before I bought huge pillows that don't fit our pillowcases, I suspect my wife would smother me with it 😉

driller2000
  #3005711 4-Dec-2022 21:17
We have an Ecosa mattress - and it is pretty firm - so our "std" pillows just got squashed by my oversized head  :p

 

Purchased an Ecosa pillow  and haven't looked back. Bit spendy - but worth it based on our experience.

 

 



liquidcore
  #3005725 4-Dec-2022 22:30
We currently use Winkl Pillows - they come with a 120 night trial. Switched to them shortly after getting the Winkl Lux mattress and it’s a very comfortable combination.

Previously had Sleepyhead Hotel Collection ones which served us well for a few years but they didn’t hold their shape very well, so ended up with quite an uneven pillow.

Tried Bambillo before that and it was not comfortable for us.

